December 19, 2023
Bond Fund Managers Woo Old Clients Holding $6T After Three-Year Rout


As the worst three-year rout on record starts fading from view, some of the biggest managers of bond funds still have a daunting task: winning back clients who fled with hundreds of billions of dollars.

Record sums — now nearly $6 trillion — are sitting in money-market funds held by investors who sought refuge from falling bond prices and this year’s turmoil at US banks. With rate cuts looking more likely next year, a bond market rally that began last month has become supercharged, and some of that cash theoretically should be headed to funds run by the brightest managers.



