BNY appoints global investment and wealth head

Asset manager BNY has appointed a global head for BNY Investments and Wealth.

In a statement, the firm said it has appointed Jose Minaya to the role who will start on 3 September.

He joins BNY from global investment manager Nuveen where he spent 20 years, including four years as president and chief investment officer, having joined the firm as a fixed income manager in 2004. At Nuveen, he was replaced by William Huffman who was formerly the firm’s head of equities and fixed income.

Minaya will replace Hanneke Smits, who spent four years in the role and was also chief executive of Newton Investment Management, which is owned by BNY. Smits will transition to chair of BNY Investments until the end of 2024 to aid the transition.

Minaya said: “I am delighted to join BNY, a historic institution with a legacy of helping clients achieve their ambitions and advancing the future of finance, and to lead a globally renowned asset management and wealth franchise with deep relationships around the world.”

President and chief executive Robin Vince said: “I’d like to thank Hanneke for her leadership and am very pleased to welcome Jose, an investment veteran with decades of diversified experience leading a major asset manager.

“BNY manages money, moves it and keeps it safe, and with the global wealth segment continuing to grow rapidly, we are uniquely poised to serve clients in the segment across the entire financial lifecycle.”

Headquartered in the US, BNY has operated in Australia since 1975 and provides services such as investment management, data analytics and custody to superannuation funds, banks, asset managers and government bodies.

As of 31 March, the firm has US$2 trillion ($2.9 trillion) in assets under management globally.

It is also the owner of fixed income specialist Insight Investment, having acquired it in 2009.

