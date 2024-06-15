Blizzard Just Destroyed Overwatch’s Biggest Cosmetic Black Market

Six years ago, Blizzard released a limited edition Pink Mercy skin in order to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Given it was made available during the peak of the hero shooter’s popularity, it raised $12.7 million in a matter of weeks. But since then, the skin hasn’t resurfaced. It is incredibly rare, so accounts holding it are sold for thousands of dollars online for players with enough expendable income to justify it.









But that all changes soon, with Blizzard announcing out of nowhere that Pink Mercy will be returning to once again raise money for charity changed. Not to mention, a more expensive variant is also being made available for those who already have the original skin. All proceeds will go to the same charity once again, while the new Rose Gold skin and associated cosmetics look gorgeous. It’s for a good cause. I love the colour pink, and I’m a Mercy main. This is a big win, but for certain gamers wishing to make money off a skin intended to raise money for charity, Blizzard reintroducing it has proven catastrophic.





People Were Trying To Sell The Overwatch Pink Mercy Skin For Quick Profits





You can find listings online of accounts featuring Pink Mercy and other limited crossovers going for thousands, with sellers in possession of multiple accounts containing the Pink Mercy skin who must’ve picked her up in 2018 and squared the username away, knowing that there would inevitably be demand for such a rare skin. It’s a devious tactic, and feels especially gross to purchase a skin made in support of cancer research only to hold it ransom for people who didn’t have a chance to pick it up in the first place.

Personally, I’m happy to see these grifters having their business models upended out of nowhere, and relish the residual anger that has come from both merchants and consumers who shelled out money for an overpriced Mercy skin in the first place. TikToks have emerged where players are actively barraging others for being poor or not wasting a thousand dollars on the skin like they did, as if they are somehow superior for being so desperate that they actively went outside the usual systems.





Don’t punch down on other people because of your own decisions, however foolish you feel after Blizzard decided to bring Pink Mercy back to once again raise money for charity.

Overwatch has always been an exploitative game, and popularised the loot boxes that became so commonplace in recent years. You used to level up and earn a box which had some chance of containing any available skin or cosmetic, but a very slim chance of being epic or legendary. But you could also buy loot boxes outright, spending real money on more boxes to increase your chances at getting the things you want, but even then it’s all up to chance. Now it’s just the battle pass, and fans are still divided on which method is better.





Destroying Skin Black Markets Like This Is A Good Thing

There were times in university where my housemate and I would spend entire evenings just grinding out loot boxes during seasonal events, hoping to earn a rare limited edition skin that wouldn’t be available for another year if we didn’t. Thankfully, many of these can now be purchased outright these days as the shooter has transitioned to its free-to-play model, but Pink Mercy has always been a rare exception. And thus, the only way for players to earn it is to pay out of the nose, which sucks, and if you do happen to do this, don’t you dare gatekeep others for missing out because they didn’t do the same.





Pink Mercy coming back finally nips that problem in the bud, and $20 for a skin bundle that includes such a highly requested costume and a handful of other bonuses doesn’t feel too steep to me, doubly so when Blizzard is already prefacing the fact that all proceeds will go straight to charity. Some people online are trying to call the developer desperate to do this because Overwatch isn’t what it used to be, but the announcement blog post couldn’t seem any more transparent about the whole affair. I have plenty of bad things to express about Overwatch’s economy, but this skin released for a good cause isn’t one of them.

I guess I’m just happy Pink Mercy is back just in time for Pride Month and is already putting the smackdown on greedy online merchants who take advantage of players for nothing but cheap profits. They deserve to be roasted, and I’m glad it happened so suddenly like this.



