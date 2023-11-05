Black Friday Discounts on Streaming Services 2023

When Black Friday rolls around, we know it’s a great time to save big on items like slow cookers, Roombas, and clothing. We also love stocking up on gifts for all of the people on our holiday shopping list, and scoring deals on holiday decor. But you might not expect to see major savings on one thing that has become essential in our lives: streaming services.

Last year, we saw major discounts on Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and more. These services rarely offer discounts, so if you’ve been thinking about signing up, this is a great time to do it. Just be sure to read the fine print, as some exclusions apply and some services will auto-renew at a higher rate after the discount period is over. Happy shopping (and binge-watching)!



*This article will be updated as information becomes available.

Hulu currently offers Hulu (with ads) plan for $9.99/month. You can bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN for $14.99/month. Last year, the streaming service was discounted to $1.99 a month for Black Friday.

Paramount+ plans start at $5.99 a month. Last year, the streaming service offered annual plans for $24.99/year or the premium plan for $49.99/year.

Netflix did not offer any Black Friday promotions in 2022, but stay tuned to see if they offer discounts this year. Plans start at $6.99 a month for the ad-based plan.

Peacock offered one of the biggest Black Friday deals last year, with Peacock Premium service for just $0.99 a month. The streaming service has not yet announced a Black Friday deal for this year.

The best deal for Disney+ is the Hulu bundle. No Black Friday discounts have been announced yet.

Max start at $9.99 a month. Last year, the streaming service offered plans starting at $1.99 for Black Friday.

The streaming service is home to favorites like HGTV, Food Network, Magnolia Network, and Discovery. Plans start at $4.99 a month. Last year, the streaming service offered plans starting at $0.99 a month.

Apple TV+ did not offer any Black Friday discounts in 2022, but we’ll let you know if that changes for 2023.

Last year, new subscribers could try the live TV streaming service for $20 instead of the regular $40 (applies to first month only).

In 2022, Philo offered a deal for 80% off the subscription service through the Philo website. The 2023 discount has not been announced.

The base plan of YouTube TV costs $72.99 a month. Last year, the streaming service offered three months for a discounted price of $54.99 a month.

Vudo has major discounts on popular TV shows and movies (think Avengers, Breaking Bad, and Friends) all November long. Find the complete list on their website.

