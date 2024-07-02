BKM Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

July 2, 2024
BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.60 and a 200-day moving average of $158.89. The company has a market capitalization of $384.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

