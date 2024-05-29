Bills QB Josh Allen plays 117 holes of golf to raise money for Buffalo hospital

Bills QB Josh Allen and his group, including his dad, brother, and @EWood70 coming in off the course following their 117 holes(!) of golf today, in the rain, for @OCHBuffalo (Josh played before OTAs, went to OTAs, then came again after). Check this out: pic.twitter.com/vBLzt3p5d1

— Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) May 29, 2024