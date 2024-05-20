Big Chase Sapphire Bonuses: 75,000 points on the Preferred and Reserve

Two of the most popular travel rewards credit cards, Chase Sapphire Preferred® and Chase Sapphire Reserve®, just bumped their welcome bonus from 60,000 to 75,000 points. This makes the bonus worth $750 in cold cash—even more if you redeem the points for travel. For example, depending on which card you choose, you can get up to $2,000 worth of air travel on Iberia Airlines, enough for two round-trip flights from New York to Madrid, Spain.

Don’t wait too long

For a limited time new cardholders will receive 75,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first three months on your newly opened Chase Sapphire Preferred® or Chase Sapphire Reserve® credit cards. This is a 15,000-point increase from Chase’s previous welcome bonus offer.

What they’re worth

The value of this reward varies depending on how you use it. If you want Chase to cut you a check, your bonus points are worth $0.01 each, for a total of $750. Choose to redeem your points for travel and the amount jumps to $900 with the Chase Sapphire Preferred card, while it hits $1,125 if you go for the Chase Sapphire Reserve.

Loyalty programs offer even more value

Chase’s 14 loyalty program partners, including 11 airlines and three hotel chains, can increase the value of your bonus points even more. For example:

Transfer your 75,000 bonus points to Hyatt for an astounding 2.3 cents per point, good for $1,725 worth of luxury hotel accommodations.

Cash those points in with Southwest for 1.5 cents each for $1,125 in flights, which is enough to fly you and a travel companion from Cincinnati to Los Angeles and back.

If you prefer gift cards or merchandise, both are available using your Chase Ultimate Rewards points.

More value after the bonus

Both the Chase Sapphire Preferred® and Chase Sapphire Reserve® are travel-friendly credit cards. If you spend at least a moderate amount of time flying, in a hotel, or driving a rental car, your Chase Sapphire card can pay off.

Chase Sapphire Preferred®

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Credit score needed credit_score_needed This card offers many different options for points redemption, so it’s great for cardholders who want flexibility. If you travel or stay with any of the partner airlines or hotels, this can be a good way to take advantage of loyalty programs and redeem points directly for even more value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That’s over $900 when you redeem through Chase Travel(SM).

Enjoy benefits such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel(SM), 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases, $50 Annual Chase Travel Hotel Credit, plus more.

Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Travel(SM). For example, 75,000 points are worth $937.50 toward travel.

Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.

Get complimentary access to DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees and lower service fees for a minimum of one year when you activate by December 31, 2024.

Member FDIC

Includes up to a $50 annual statement credit for reimbursement of prepaid hotels booked through Chase Travel.

Offers 10% in bonus points each year on your card-activation anniversary.

Increases point value by 25% when you book through Chase Travel.

Offers up to 5x reward points depending on the type of purchase.

Includes excellent travel insurance.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Card Credit score needed credit_score_needed This card’s generous benefits and flexible Chase Ultimate Rewards points make it an excellent deal for those who can use them. Users get a Priority Pass Select airport lounge membership (retail value $469), a $300 annual travel credit that applies to travel purchases each year, 50% more value when redeeming their rewards for travel through Chase, a fee credit toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck membership, and a generous suite of travel insurance benefits. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That’s $1,125 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Travel(SM).

$300 Annual Travel Credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.

Earn 5x total points on flights and 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Travel(SM) immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3x points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases

Get 50% more value when you redeem your points for travel through Chase Travel(SM). For example, 75,000 points are worth $1125 toward travel.

1:1 point transfer to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs

Access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide after an easy, one-time enrollment in Priority Pass(TM) Select and up to $100 application fee credit every four years for Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck(R)

Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.

Member FDIC

Features up to $300 in annual statement credits.

Bumps point value up by 50% for travel booked through Chase Travel.

Includes access to more than 1,300 airport lounges worldwide.

Offers up to $100 in statement credits to offset the cost of a five-year membership to Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS.

Offers up to 10x rewards, depending on purchase type.

Includes top-tier travel insurance.

Both cards also include benefits from DoorDash, Instacart, and Peloton.

How to qualify for the cards

First, you won’t be approved for either of these cards if you:

Currently hold either Sapphire card.

Have earned a Sapphire bonus in the past 48 months.

Beyond that you will need good to excellent credit, depending on the card, to be approved.

Mind the terms and conditions

These cards are not free; they both have annual membership fees that can’t be waived. That said, if you use your card enough, the welcome bonus and annual perks could more than make up for the $95 annual membership fee for the Sapphire Preferred® card and the $550 fee for Sapphire Reserve®.

With interest rates ranging from 21.49% to 29.49%, neither card provides much value if you maintain a balance. Make sure you are in a position to pay off your balance monthly before you apply.

TIME Stamp: An excellent bonus deal—if you qualify

As our reviews indicate, if your credit is good to excellent and you can pay off your balance every month, the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Chase Sapphire Reserve rewards credit cards offer an unusually attractive welcome bonus and an ongoing rewards program that merits a second look.

As with most welcome bonus offers, this one is for new customers only. People who currently hold a Sapphire card—or have received a bonus in the past four years—are not eligible. As with all credit cards, read the fine print and note any and all restrictions that might apply to you.