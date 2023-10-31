Biden’s ‘Junk Fee’ Crackdown Comes for Retirement Advice

Americans rolling over their money into an individual retirement account from a 401(k) will have more protections on the advice they get as part of a Labor Department proposal released Tuesday.

Under a 1974 federal law that governs retirement accounts, employers have a duty to manage 401(k) plans in the best interest of employees, including to vet the investments and fees. Known as Erisa, the law also imposes this fiduciary standard on advisers to act in a client’s best interest when giving advice in 401(k)s.