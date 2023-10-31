October 31, 2023
Biden’s ‘Junk Fee’ Crackdown Comes for Retirement Advice


Updated Oct. 31, 2023 5:48 pm ET

Americans rolling over their money into an individual retirement account from a 401(k) will have more protections on the advice they get as part of a Labor Department proposal released Tuesday. 

Under a 1974 federal law that governs retirement accounts, employers have a duty to manage 401(k) plans in the best interest of employees, including to vet the investments and fees. Known as Erisa, the law also imposes this fiduciary standard on advisers to act in a client’s best interest when giving advice in 401(k)s.  

Copyright ©2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Amy Maiocco and her family are local to Disneyland and have visited the Southern California parks often over the years, but not Disney World in Florida.

How to save money with gift cards, more

October 31, 2023

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

October 31, 2023

You may have missed

Canadian hedge fund halts business after losses and manager’s death

Canadian hedge fund halts business after losses and manager’s death

October 31, 2023

Does Creatine Make You Gain Weight? Avoiding This Side Effect

October 31, 2023
Cardano growth halted in Q3: Here’s a summary of what went wrong – Cryptosaurus

Cardano growth halted in Q3: Here’s a summary of what went wrong – Cryptosaurus

October 31, 2023
Biden’s ‘Junk Fee’ Crackdown Comes for Retirement Advice

Biden’s ‘Junk Fee’ Crackdown Comes for Retirement Advice

October 31, 2023
A storm of rising debt is causing companies to collapse at the fastest rate since the global financial crisis

A storm of rising debt is causing companies to collapse at the fastest rate since the global financial crisis

October 31, 2023
Why is working long hours a bad retirement plan?

Why is working long hours a bad retirement plan?

October 31, 2023