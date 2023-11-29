Better 401(k) behavior: 25 ways to 'nudge' employees to sock more money away

Drip marketing works. That’s why employers need to continually show employees more and more reasons why they should save for retirement, using a variety of signs, email campaigns and text messaging.

Short commercials work. They sell products very effectively on TV. If you watch the morning news or nighttime dramas, how often do you see the same ad for Medicare Advantage, a new TV series or a music awards show/? More times than you can count. Drip marketing works. That’s why employers need to continually show employees more and more reasons why they should save for retirement. This could be through display signs, internet advertising, email campaigns and text messaging. Employees will start talking and enrollment – and contributions – should increase.

Repeating the same ad gets annoying very quickly. You would need different messages that grab people’s attention and get them talking. Here are 25 message examples you could build into a drip marketing campaign to your employees.

Retirement might last 20 years, 25 years or longer. Studies show a 65-year-old man and woman have a 71% chance of living to age 85 and a 44% chance of reaching 90. Are you prepared? Only a blockhead turns down free money. If you contribute to your company retirement plan, the firm will match your contribution up to a certain threshold. If you save, the company will help you save faster. When can you achieve financial independence? Wouldn’t it be great for work to be a choice, not an obligation? Saving for retirement builds an asset base that can be used to generate income. The more you save for retirement, the closer you get to financial independence. What happens if I don’t save for retirement? Do you remember the pandemic lockdown? You were stuck at home. You did not go on vacation. You did not eat out in restaurants. The lockdown could be a preview of your later years if you have not planned for retirement. Ever wonder how much income you will need in retirement? Experts think most people will be spending 80% of their working years’ income in retirement. Your spending level today will probably be your spending level tomorrow. Social Security is only part of your retirement income solution. Retirees should consider retirement income as a three-legged stool. One leg is Social Security. The second leg is income from your retirement savings and the third leg is income from outside investments or a part-time job. Social Security is not designed to replace your income. How much should I put away by the time I retire? You will want to earn money on your money, which can provide retirement income. Fidelity Investments says a 67-year-old should have 10 times their annual income in savings. How do you measure up? Do you know how fast your money can grow? If you put aside money for retirement and leave it alone, it is good to know about the Rule of 72. A rate of interest divided into 72 yields the number of years it takes to double, assuming compounding of interest. Money earning an annual 7% rate of return should double in about seven years, then double again in another seven years. What investments have made the most money in the past? Ibbotson Associates tracks the performance of asset classes over time on its Ibbotson SBBI chart. Between 1926 and 2022, large capitalization stocks have returned 10.1% a year on average. Government bonds returned 5.2% and Treasury Bills yielded 3.2%. Stocks have done well on a historical basis. How much retirement income should I expect? You want your money to last. Experts feel withdrawing 4% of the value of your retirement assets is a prudent withdrawal rate. You want to save your money for a rainy day. Retirement is far away. I can deal with it later. Remember your college years? As a freshman, graduation seemed far off. Looking back in your senior year, you couldn’t imagine how time went by so quickly. Time flies. Start planning now. What could possibly go wrong if I don’t save for retirement? You will end up living with your adult children. How often do you hear from them now? How frequently do they visit? How do you think they will feel about having you as a permanent houseguest? Whose money is it anyway? The money you contributed to your retirement account belongs to you. The money the firm added will belong to you too, although there is usually a vesting period. This might be from one to six years. Your money plus their money becomes your money. Do you pay me or do I pay me? In 1960, half of all private sector workers had defined benefit pension plans. Today, only 15% of private sector workers have defined benefit plans, but 64% are eligible for defined contribution plans. Your family is expecting you to be responsible for your own retirement. Join the club. 70% of Americans have access to an employee sponsored retirement plan. 56% take advantage. Are you a player or a spectator? Want to reduce your tax bill? Your retirement plan contributions reduce your taxable income. The government is fine with letting you off the hook now if they get to collect the taxes later. If you think your taxes are high, why not pay less of them? Three steps forward, one step back. Is there a better way? If you have money in a taxable bank account, the interest you earn that year is taxed as ordinary income. If the interest is earned in a tax deferred account, your money grows until you withdraw it. Money grows faster in a tax deferred account. Pay yourself first. Money talks. It says goodbye. It is very difficult to save money when you have monthly bills to pay. Your lifestyle costs money too. It is easier to save money when it goes into retirement savings as a payroll deduction. In case of emergency, pull this lever. Everyone needs access to funds in an emergency. It is hard to put money aside as a rainy-day fund. Most company retirement plans allow employees to borrow and repay the loan later, with interest. A goal without a plan is just…a dream. You would not begin a trip to a new location without first consulting a map or using a guidance system. Your probability of reaching your goal increases when you have a plan to get there. Vacations cost money. Many people put together a bucket list of places they want to see in their lifetime. They often wait until they retire to make this happen. You need to plan today to make your dreams come true tomorrow. Are you in a giving mood? Many people have favorite charities. They want to help financially but cannot do much now. Retirement plans have beneficiaries. You get to choose them. Do you want to leave a legacy? Maybe you want your money to live on after you and help educate your children and grandchildren. The retirement assets you don’t spend during your lifetime become part of your estate and go to your beneficiaries. Long term care costs money. 70% of people aged 65 today will need long term care during their lifetime. You will need money set aside to meet these needs. Do you want to work forever? Setting money aside for your retirement helps create a seamless transition from full-time work to retirement life. If you don’t save, you need to keep working to pay your bills.

Employees are motivated to save for retirement for many reasons. A few of the above should get the attention of most employees.

Bryce Sanders is president of Perceptive Business Solutions Inc. He provides HNW client acquisition training for the financial services industry. His book, “Captivating the Wealthy Investor” is available on Amazon.