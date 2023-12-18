Best Skincare Advice & Tips Of 2023





When it comes to serious hyperpigmentation, or hyperpigmentation on her Black and brown clients, aesthetician Alicia Lartey told R29 that vitamin C is one of the worst treatments. “It has been touted as this almost ‘god-like’ skincare ingredient that protects your skin from free radical damage and supposedly gets rid of hyperpigmentation,” said Lartey. “While I do agree that the former property is useful — and works — the hyperpigmentation aspect is a dud.” Instead, Lartey recommends one of following ingredients: azelaic acid, which evens skin tone; kojic acid, which minimizes excess melanin production to brighten skin; glycolic acid, which exfoliates the skin; lactic acid, a gentle chemical exfoliator; and retinaldehyde, a version of vitamin A that works faster than retinol by encouraging newer skin cells.









