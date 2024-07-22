Best Savings Rates Today – Time May Be Running Out for High APYs, July 22, 2024

Key takeaways The best savings accounts offer APYs as high as 5.45% — more than 10 times the national average.

Savings account interest rates are gradually starting to fall as banks anticipate Federal Reserve rate cuts.

You’ll earn the best rates at online banks and credit unions , so be sure to shop around.

Want to maximize your savings? Then it’s time to move your money to a high-yield savings account. The best high-yield savings accounts offer rates more than 10 times the national average, enabling you to grow your money faster thanks to the magic of compound interest.



Savings rates have been attractive for the past couple of years, but with the Federal Reserve expected to cut rates in the coming months, now’s the time to move your money to an HYSA. Once the Fed drops rates, your interest rate is likely to drop, too.

“Now is a good time for savers to open a high-yield savings account before rates potentially drop,” said Justin Haywood, certified financial planner and President and co-founder of Haywood Wealth Management. “It’s important for consumers to take advantage of current high rates to maximize their savings returns while the favorable conditions last.”

Today’s best savings rates

Here are some of the top savings account APYs available right now:

Bank APY Min. deposit to open My Banking Direct 5.45% $500 TAB Bank 5.02% $0 Newtek Bank 5.25% $0 UFB Direct 5.25% $0 Synchrony Bank 4.75% $0 Capital One 4.25% $0 Discover Bank 4.25% $0 Ally Bank 4.20% $0 APYs as of July 19, 2024. Based on the banks we track at CNET.

Why it’s smart to open a high-yield savings account today

Savings rates are variable, which means banks can change the rate on your savings account at any time. The Federal Reserve doesn’t directly impact savings rates, but its decisions do impact them.

When the Fed raises the federal funds rate — the interest rate US banks use to lend or borrow money to each other overnight — banks tend to increase their rates for savings accounts to boost their cash reserves and remain competitive. Inversely, when the Fed lowers rates, banks drop savings rates, too.

Starting in March 2022, the Fed raised rates 11 times to fight record inflation. However, as inflation began cooling in late 2023, the Fed paused rates at its last seven Federal Open Market Committee meetings. As a result, savings rates remained attractive, barely budging for months.

But experts expect the Fed could begin cutting rates as early as September. And we’re already starting to see banks lower APYs in anticipation. My Banking Direct dropped its high-yield savings account APY from 5.55% to 5.45% on July 12, and TAB Bank dropped its rate from 5.27% to 5.02% on July 17.

Here’s where savings rates stand compared to last week:

CNET average savings APY Weekly change* FDIC average 4.86% -0.21% 0.45% APYs as of July 19, 2024. Based on the banks we track at CNET.

*Weekly percentage increase/decrease from July 8, 2024, to July 15, 2024.

Benefits of high-yield savings accounts

High-yield savings accounts provide a low-risk way to grow your savings while taking advantage of compound interest. Compound interest can help your money grow faster because you aren’t just earning interest on your initial deposit — your interest also earns interest.

Here’s what else makes HYSAs stand out:

High rates: HYSAs often have APYs 10 times higher (or more) than the national average, as tracked by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

HYSAs often have APYs 10 times higher (or more) than the national average, as tracked by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Low or no fees: Monthly maintenance fees can eat into your savings. Many online banks can charge low or no fees thanks to their lower operating costs.

Monthly maintenance fees can eat into your savings. Many online banks can charge low or no fees thanks to their lower operating costs. Liquidity: You can access money in your HYSA anytime without penalty (as long as you mind any withdrawal limits).

You can access money in your HYSA anytime without penalty (as long as you mind any withdrawal limits). Accessibility: If you open an HYSA at an online bank, you’ll have 24/7 access through its mobile app. You may also have lots of customer service options, including by phone, online chat and secure messaging.

If you open an HYSA at an online bank, you’ll have 24/7 access through its mobile app. You may also have lots of customer service options, including by phone, online chat and secure messaging. Low risk: HYSAs are protected by federal deposit insurance if they’re held at an FDIC-insured bank or credit union insured by the National Credit Union Administration. That means your money is safe up to $250,000 per account holder, per account type.

How to choose a high-yield savings account

It pays to look for accounts with attractive APYs. But don’t stop there. Other important factors you should consider before choosing a savings account include:

Minimum deposit requirements: Some HYSAs require a minimum amount to open an account — typically, from $25 to $100. Others don’t require anything.

Some HYSAs require a minimum amount to open an account — typically, from $25 to $100. Others don’t require anything. ATM access: Not every bank offers cash deposits and withdrawals. If you need regular ATM access, check to see if your bank offers ATM fee reimbursements or a wide range of in-network ATMs, said Mohip.

Not every bank offers cash deposits and withdrawals. If you need regular ATM access, check to see if your bank offers ATM fee reimbursements or a wide range of in-network ATMs, said Mohip. Fees: Look out for fees for monthly maintenance, withdrawals and paper statements, said Mohip. The charges can eat into your balance.

Look out for fees for monthly maintenance, withdrawals and paper statements, said Mohip. The charges can eat into your balance. Accessibility: If you prefer in-person assistance, look for a bank with physical branches. If you’re comfortable managing your money digitally, consider an online bank.

If you prefer in-person assistance, look for a bank with physical branches. If you’re comfortable managing your money digitally, consider an online bank. Withdrawal limits: Some banks charge an excess withdrawal fee if you make more than six monthly withdrawals. If you think you may need to make more, consider a bank without this limit.

Some banks charge an excess withdrawal fee if you make more than six monthly withdrawals. If you think you may need to make more, consider a bank without this limit. Federal deposit insurance: Make sure your bank or credit union is either insured with the FDIC or the NCUA. This way, your money is protected up to $250,000 per account holder, per category, if there’s a bank failure.

Make sure your bank or credit union is either insured with the FDIC or the NCUA. This way, your money is protected up to $250,000 per account holder, per category, if there’s a bank failure. Customer service: Choose a bank that’s responsive and makes it easy to get help with your account if you need it. Read online customer reviews and contact the bank’s customer service to get a feel for working with the bank.

