Best Savings Accounts For Kids June 2024

Best Savings Accounts for Kids: Our Picks

When selecting the best savings accounts for kids, we looked for institutions that don’t charge monthly fees, have no or low opening deposit requirements and offer perks such as financial-education tools and high APYs.

Most of our top picks are child and student accounts from traditional banks and credit unions that have many branch and ATM locations. These accounts are most often co-owned with a parent or guardian, and the upper age limits for these accounts range from 12 to 21.

Savings Account Our Savings Star Rating Award APY* Minimum Opening Deposit Age PNC Bank:

S is for Savings 4.6 Best for Financial Education 0.01% $0 Under 18 years old Spectrum Credit Union:

MySavings Youth account 4.5 Best for Maximizing Interest 7.00% for balances up to $1,000 $0 Under 22 years old



Over 13 years old to request an ATM card USAlliance Financial:

MyLife Savings for Kids 4.5 Best for Young Children 2.00% $0 Under 13 years old Capital One:

Kids’ Savings Account 4.4 Best for Savings Tools 2.50% $0 Under 18 years old

Parent/guardian needed for under 12 years old Alliant Credit Union:

Kids’ Savings Account 4.2 Best for Grandparent Joint Ownership 3.10% $0 Under 13 years old Bethpage Federal Credit Union:

Student Savings Account 4.2 Best for Multiple Age Groups 5.00% on balances up to $1,000 $5 Under 21 years old *APYs accurate as of June 5, 2024. Spectrum Credit Union’s MySavings Youth account pays 0.75% APY on balances above $1,000. Bethpage Federal Credit Union’s Student Savings Account pays 1.39% APY to 5.00% APY on balances above $1,000.

What Is a Kids’ Savings Account? A kids’ savings account is often jointly owned by a parent, grandparent or legal guardian. While some banks limit eligibility to kids younger than 13, others go up to age 18 or 21. An adult usually controls the account and transfers funds, while the child may be able to monitor the balance, access educational tools and handle banking tasks with the adult’s help. It’s common for kids’ savings accounts to have competitive APYs, no fees and low or no minimum deposits. Another type of kids’ savings account is a custodial account, which the adult fully controls until the child reaches legal age. The funds in the account are considered a gift, so tax rules and restrictions can apply. When the child eventually takes over the account, they can use the funds to fit their needs. Because of how custodial accounts work, joint accounts are better suited for teaching financial management to kids.

Benefits of Kids’ Savings Accounts

Whether your child wants money for a video game or their first car, a kids’ savings account can help teach them to spend less than they have and regularly save cash for their goals. Your child could learn financial discipline as they see their savings build. Plus, they can see how money can grow thanks to compound interest, which will be just as important when they invest as an adult.

Another benefit of kids’ savings accounts is that your child will learn about the banking experience. This could involve taking them to a local branch to deposit or withdraw money and showing them how to use an ATM. Your child can also become familiar with online banking and mobile apps as they deposit checks, check their balance or manage savings buckets.

Tips for Choosing the Right Account

To choose the right kids’ savings account, consider your child’s age and suitable features. For example, a very young child can benefit from a parent-led account with entertaining financial education videos, games and tools. An account with an ATM card and possibly a checking add-on can especially suit older kids.

Consider looking at accounts with your child to find one they’ll like using. Plus, explore the bank’s other account offerings so you have options once your child ages out of the account.

Regardless of your child’s age, you should choose an account without a monthly fee and with a competitive interest rate to maximize earnings. Ideally, the account won’t have a minimum balance or opening deposit requirement so your kid can easily qualify. The financial institution offering the account should also be insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).

Maximizing Savings and Financial Literacy

Consider these tips to maximize your child’s savings and teach them financial literacy:

Introduce Financial Basics

Using relatable examples, talk to your child about why it’s important to control spending and save money and how interest makes money grow. You can use interactive resources, such as videos or games, and check your bank’s website for financial education articles for parents and kids.

Discuss Savings Goals

Your kid could feel more motivated to save when they do it for a new toy, exciting outing or other special thing. Help them plan for the money they need and use any savings tools the account includes. You might motivate them with rewards for meeting goals.

Consider an Allowance

Often given for doing chores, a regular allowance via cash or a linked account transfer can teach kids to budget expenses around income and keep money for their savings goals. Older children can also learn financial negotiation skills this way.

Emphasize Interest

Besides picking a bank account with no fees and a high interest rate, you should show your child why they should leave their money stored so their interest earnings can grow. You can give examples with a kid-friendly interest calculator or even make interest part of their allowance.

Provide Plenty of Real-Life Experiences

Whether you’re visiting the bank, buying groceries or planning a family vacation, you have the chance to get your kid involved in financial decisions and show how things work. Examples include teaching them how to do bank transactions, make budgets and set savings plans.

The Bottom Line: Savings Accounts for Kids

By opening a savings account for your kid, you can help them build money for goals, get experience with bank transactions and complete other financial tasks that will be essential during adulthood.

When exploring the best kids’ saving accounts, consider your child’s age, needs and financial goals, along with the bank’s features and requirements. Also think about accessibility when deciding between online and traditional accounts. Read resources for parents about teaching age-appropriate money skills.

FAQ: Best Savings Accounts for Kids



What is the minimum age requirement for opening a kids’ savings account?









There’s usually no minimum age requirement to open a joint-owned kids’ savings account for your child, but banks may set maximum ages for kid-specific accounts. To get an account in the child’s name only, they’ll likely need to be 18.



Can family members contribute to a child’s savings account?









Yes, family members might contribute to a child’s savings account through wire transfers or transfers from their bank accounts. They can also write checks or give cash that kids or parents can deposit.



Are there any tax implications for children’s savings accounts?









Children who earn $1,300 or less only from interest and other unearned income sources usually pay no taxes on that amount for 2024. However, you or your child may have to report higher amounts on your tax return and pay either the kid’s or adult’s tax rate.

*Data accurate at time of publication