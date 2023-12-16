Best Savings Accounts For Kids And Teens Of December 2023 – Forbes Advisor

Young Adult Savings from Bethpage Federal Credit Union is designed for kids and young adults ages 20 and under. The account earns an impressive 5.00% APY on the first $1,000 deposited into the account and 1.00% APY on the remaining balance. It also includes access to the credit union’s mobile app, which allows you to manage your account, deposit checks and send money to friends and family.

Bethpage offers an alternative to keeping your money in a traditional bank. Plus, you and your child can join the credit union and open a Young Adult Savings account with a deposit of just $5. Bethpage members have access to over 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs. If you don’t live near a branch, you still have access to 5,000 shared branches through the CO-OP Shared Branch Network.

Once a young adult turns 21, their Student Savings account automatically converts to a Bethpage Savings account, allowing them to continue banking with the credit union.

Read our full Bethpage Federal Credit Union review.