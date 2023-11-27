Best Monday Night Football Betting Promo Codes for Bears-Vikings MNF

After a wild weekend of football and an epic tank-off between the Giants and Patriots, we have ourselves one more game in the Week 12 slate. The lowly Chicago Bears head to Minnesota to take on the suddenly scorching-hot Vikings with the latter team vying for a shot at the playoffs. And even if you’re not a fan of either side (lucky you), you can have a vested interest when you use the best football betting promo codes the world of sportsbooks and daily fantasy brands have to offer. Here’s how you can try to make some bank at the Bank tonight:

PrizePicks is daily fantasy made easy. Simply pick whether or not players will go over or under a set fantasy score or statistic — the more picks you get correct within a selection, the more money you win. Whether you’re taking Joshua Dobbs to run like a free elf in the Minnesota secondary, or Fields to find Moore for a few scores, PrizePicks has you covered with this incredible offer.

To claim your $100 deposit match & FREE month of OddsShopper Premium:

Create a new account using our PrizePicks promo code while registering. Verify you can play on PrizePicks in your state and then deposit up to $100. That’s all! You will get an instant deposit match up to $100 and more perks detailed below!

After a successful deposit, you’ll get more information about claiming your free month OddsShopper Premium, which has helped our pros and countless subscribers profit more with their NFL picks.

Featuring a wide range of tools and data insights across all major sports, OS Premium helps you more easily find positive expected value NFL picks on PrizePicks and other operators.

T&Cs apply. Gambling problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

More on the PrizePicks Promo Code →

You read that right — Caesars is offering up to $1,000 back in first bet insurance for new depositors on Monday night. So if you bet $1,000 on the Bears to cover +3 and Fields decides this is one of his bad games, you get that $1,000 back from Caesars in the form of a Bonus Bet. No harm, no foul.

To claim your $1,000 First Bet Insurance:

Create a new account using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code during registration. Make a first-time deposit on Caesars Sportsbook. Place a first-time wager of up to $1,000.

If your qualifying bet is not a winner, you will get credited back in full via a Bonus Bet.

NOTE: The qualifying wager has to settle within 30 days of when you place it, so it would be wise to stay away from bet types like futures. The Bonus Bet must also be used within 14 days of being issued or it will expire.

T&Cs apply. Gambling problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

More on the Caesars Promo Code →

The fine folks over at Bet365 are letting you choose your own adventure when it comes to your MNF wager. New players on Bet365 can currently pick between two equally amazing bonus code deals:

Option 1: First Bet Safety Net Up To $1,000

To claim:

Create a new Bet365 account through Stokastic’s referral link. Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 on the Bet365 platform. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1,000.

If you do not win your first qualifying bet, you will get credited back fully in the form of a Bet365 Bonus Bet.

Not feeling a safety net? Try this offer on for size instead:

Option 2: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

To claim:

Create a new Bet365 account through Stokastic’s referral link. Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 on the Bet365 platform. Place a qualifying bet of $5.

As soon as your bet is settled, you will get $150 in Bonus Bets added to your Bet365 account.

T&Cs apply. Gambling problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

More on the Bet365 Bonus Code →

MNF Betting Promo Codes and Bonus Offers

If you are looking for more of the best MNF betting promo codes, offers and bonus codes, Stokastic can help.

Check out the best football betting deals in your state below!

React App

You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.