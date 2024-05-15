Best Apple iPad deals: how to save money on the latest Apple tablets

Apple might not be known for ‘doing’ discounts, but that hasn’t stopped other retailers from offering up a selection of tempting iPad deals. Whether you go for the regular iPad, the iPad Air or an iPad Pro, they remain some of the best tablets around. They’re ideal for creative and office work, as well as education and entertainment.

In the UK, you can get the new iPad Pro and Air on EE for a monthly price. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at £67.50 per month, while the larger 13-inch model goes for £81 per month. The new iPad Pro is for the hardcore users who demand the best performance and display. Its new Ultra Retina XDR screen, adaptive flash, and advanced M4 chip ensure it can handle high-end workflows like 4K video editing and graphic design without breaking a sweat.

If you don’t need as much power, the new iPad Air gets you the powerful M2 chip, vibrant display, and wide colour options make it a sensible choice. The 11-inch Air starts at £45 per month, or you can go for the 13-inch model from £54 per month.

With the launch of the new iPad Air and Pro, Apple slashed the price of the 10th-gen iPad. During Apple’s “Let Loose” launch event, the tech giant revealed that the 10th-gen iPad is getting a big discount. Its price is now $100/£100 lower than before – and that’s the new retail price. You can now buy the tablet for $349/£349 directly from Apple or other retailers. It’s the cheapest Apple tablet on offer, and it might be the best value buy.

If you don’t mind sticking with an older-generation tablet, there’s some serious money to be saved. The 9th-generation iPad (10.2in) with 64GB of storage is currently $221 compared to the previous $330 asking price. While Apple no longer offers this device, it’s one of the most affordable ways into Apple’s tablet ecosystem. You won’t get the most powerful processor and the design isn’t quite as cutting-edge, but it’ll still run the latest version of iOS perfectly smoothly.

If you like your tech to be as compact as possible, the iPad Mini is a great bet. Get a 6th-generation model with 64GB for £470 on Amazon right now – that’s £30 off the previous £500 asking price. It’s powered by an A15 Bionic processor, has Touch ID for biometric security and payments, and up to 10 hours of battery life. USB-C connectivity and support for the second-gen Apple Pencil are very nice to have, too.