December 16, 2023
BCIT Investigates: Thrift store popularity continues to rise – Is it saving money, the planet, or both?


Real People Recycling

As thrifting increases in popularity, more young people are choosing second-hand fashion items. In Paypal’s 2023 ‘Resale Renaissance’, it reported 42 per cent of surveyed Gen Z participants had bought second hand more than once a month, compared to 27 per cent of Gen X and Baby Boomers. 

Erin Kim is a grade 12 student from South Surrey who began thrifting after the height of Covid. Since then, she has compiled a wardrobe almost entirely from thrifted clothing. 

“I’m able to find more unique pieces at not an incredibly expensive price,” says Kim.

She recalls her first impressions of buying second hand were mostly based on low prices, but her thinking has shifted to be more conscious about overconsumption.

While Kim learned the practice of thrifting by herself, some parents may choose to introduce their children to the idea of purchasing clothing second-hand. This can create a multi-generational understanding of sustainable consumption.





