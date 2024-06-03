Barça, attentive to the future of Ez Abde to make money

Abde Ezzalzouli Can change again of team this summer, an operation that would give a hand to the FC Barcelona in his eagerness to do box and improve his situation with the ‘Fair Play’ financial. As it advances ‘Relief’, the Mallorca is very interested in the international Moroccan by express asked of Jagoba Arrasate, the one who already had him in the 2022/23 in the Osasuna and considers him his first ideal reinforcement.

In this sense, the new trainer of the Balearic group sees to the of Beni Melal like the stellar signing that the team of ‘Heliópolis’ needs to go back to have a successful season. In the 2023/24, the Mallorca contested the final of the Glass of Rey, although it finish suffering to save of the descent, whereas Abde was of more to less with the Betis, club where was him impossible do with the titularity.

To concretise his exit of the Andalusian group, with which ‘Ez’ signed until 2028, the Barça will be very attentive by a ‘pinch’ economic, since it is almost sure that the extreme of 22 years would go out like yielded. Abde fichó By the Betis in 2023 in return of 7.5 million euros, but the Barça reserved the 50 % of the rights of the footballer. For the moment, his value of market is of 12 ‘kilos’ in Transfermarkt.

Abde Prioritises to arrive to a team where was indisputable

In the 2023/24, the Moroccan contested a total of 1.629 minutes delivered in 38 parties in which it added 5 goals. Although it was an important piece for Manuel Pellegrini, the Chilean trainer as soon as it included him in a XI in two parties of League in all the second turn, where the extreme lost four days by commitments with his selection in the African Glass of Nations.

In Mallorca, Abde would not have problems to initiate the season like indisputable, as Arrasate trusts fully in his capacities and the right band would be his to accompany to Vedat Muriqi and Abdón Prats in a trident that can give a lot of joys to the Balearic fans. However, for now the operation is only a rumour and both clubs will have a lot for negotiating in an operation that the Barça will follow with lupa. The Barcelona group also can ‘arañar’ around 10 ‘kilos’ by the traspaso of Chadi Riad to Crystal Palace. The Betis, yes or yes, has to sell this summer to be able to fichar.