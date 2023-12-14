Article content SAN FRANCISCO — Bailard, a values-driven asset and wealth manager in the San Francisco Bay Area, is recognized as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Money Management, announced by Pensions & Investments. The firm is honored to be ranked first in its category (of companies with 50-99 employees). Notably, this marks the sixth consecutive year Pensions & Investments has recognized Bailard as a Best Place to Work.

Article content Presented earlier this week by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management and institutional investing, the 12th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry. In attendance, Dave Harrison Smith, CFA, Executive Vice President of Domestic Equities at Bailard, reflected on this achievement, “Accepting this award on behalf of Bailard is a humbling experience, as our culture is not the work of one person, but the collaborative effort of all. When asked why I chose, and continue to choose, Bailard, my answer is always the same: our team. I think I work with some of the most intelligent, passionate, and driven individuals. Their dedication and brilliance are what keep me committed, proud, and continuously inspired every day.”

Article content Bailard’s culture, built on its core values of accountability, compassion, courage, excellence, fairness, and independence, fosters not only fruitful client relationships but also a nurturing and dynamic workplace. President and Publisher of Pensions & Investments, Nikki Pirrello, commended the winners, “A strong workplace culture that supports talent, advocates progress and drives innovation is paramount to driving the best outcomes and these asset managers demonstrate that. Congratulations to the 2023 honorees for their commitment to demonstrating how investing in your employees can elevate our industry to greater heights.” Sonya Mughal, CFA, Bailard’s Chief Executive Officer, expressed her gratitude, “Our team’s dedication to our core values and mission is evident in everything we do. This culture of mutual respect and support is what truly differentiates us. While accolades like this are gratifying, our true reward is the ongoing commitment of our employees and the trust of our clients. Leading this exceptional team is an honor, and I eagerly anticipate further strengthening our commitments to our values, our clients and each other in the years ahead.”

Article content The selection process, conducted by Pensions & Investments in partnership with Best Companies Group, involved a comprehensive two-part survey. Approximately 75% of the evaluation was based on an employee experience survey, with the remaining 25% assessing workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The combined scores determined the top companies. For more details and a complete list of the 2023 winners, including profiles of the top firms across size categories, please visit www.pionline.com/BPTW2023. About Bailard, Inc. Founded in 1969, Bailard is an independent asset and wealth management firm serving individuals, families, and institutions alike. Bailard has built a long‐term asset management track record across domestic and international equities, fixed income, and private real estate, as well as robust, in-house sustainable, responsible and impact investing expertise. Through it all, Bailard works with clients to align their financial goals with their values. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area with over $5.4 billion in assets under management as of 9/30/2023, Bailard is a majority employee-owned and women-led firm, Certified B Corporation™, and a Principles of Responsible Investing signatory.

Article content About Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. The 2023 ranking was released by Pensions & Investments in December 2023. To have been eligible for consideration, companies must meet the following criteria: be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or public agency; have a facility in the United States; have a minimum of 20 full and/or part-time employees working in the United States; must be in business a minimum of one year; and have at least $100 million of discretionary AUM. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of Bailard’s future performance. There was no cost for Bailard to enter. In 2023, 123 firms were ranked with 25 managers recognized in Bailard’s category of 50 to 99 employees. For 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018, there were 100, 76, 94, 76, and 69 firms ranked, respectively. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231214798387/en/ Contacts Sydney Angelov

