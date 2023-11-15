November 15, 2023
AMD Ryzen 5000 Series or Intel 13th Gen Core


At Tom’s Hardware, we’re all about living on the bleeding edge, which usually means recommending the latest and greatest components. However, money is a finite resource, and you can save a lot of it by purchasing a last-gen AMD or Intel CPU this Black Friday shopping season. 

The costs are lower, the deals are better, and you can use the cash you save on the processor to pay for a faster graphics card, which will give you a much better gaming experience, or you can purchase more storage for more games. The delta between buying a current-gen processor and one from the prior-gen could be anywhere from $20 to $80, based on current prices. And, as we see more limited-time deals, the differences could be even more pronounced.

AMD’s Best Value: Ryzen 7 5800X3D



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Companies That Can’t Make Money

Companies That Can’t Make Money

November 15, 2023
Mississauga ready to be an Independent City – City of Mississauga

Mississauga ready to be an Independent City – City of Mississauga

November 15, 2023

You may have missed

US stocks closed higher as investors were pleased with the latest low inflation data.

US stocks closed higher as investors were pleased with the latest low inflation data.

November 15, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

‘Tinder for jobs’: Brussels unveils plan to link migrants to EU jobs amid labor shortage

November 15, 2023

Amazon Prime Scams Have Doubled. Here’s How to Prevent Fraud

November 15, 2023
FDA approves a new drug to prevent common hospital infections

FDA approves a new drug to prevent common hospital infections

November 15, 2023
A chart shows how the ‘Magnificent 7’ are dominating the stock market in 2023

A chart shows how the ‘Magnificent 7’ are dominating the stock market in 2023

November 15, 2023
Keke Palmer has temporary sole custody of baby son Leo: What’s next? Legal experts explain

Keke Palmer has temporary sole custody of baby son Leo: What’s next? Legal experts explain

November 15, 2023