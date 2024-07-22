Back-to-school supplies shopping: Ways to save money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s hard to believe, but the start of the school year is closer than you think. And as you can imagine, back-to-school shopping will cost you a pretty penny. Leaving some people asking, “where’s the money.”

According to ConsumerAffairs, you could spend around $300 on supplies this year.

That’s why WCNC Charlotte is helping you get ahead of back-to-school shopping with some ways to save.

ConsumerAffairs says three out of four parents say they would try any workaround to save money on school supplies with some even dumpster diving and stealing from work

But there are other ways to save.

Hoarding or buying in bulk

Consumer Affairs says to try stockpiling school supplies throughout the year, this way you can snag some of the best deals when you find them. And consider group buying school supplies. Purchase certain items in bulk and then split the cost with multiple families. This could include pens and pencils, art supplies, and notebooks.

Another tip? Leave the kids at home

It’s typical for kids to want to tag along when going back-to-school shopping, but ConsumerAffairs says 64% of parents believe they spend more money when their kids are present. spending an average of $100 more.

Shop your closet and kids’ backpacks first

Check to make sure you don’t already own the items.

Wait to buy non-essentials to score some big deals

For those items your kids might not need in the first two weeks of school, ConsumerAffairs says you can take advantage of back-to-school clearance deals that happen every year.

