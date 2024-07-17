Back to school! Ideas for saving money on supplies for Kentucky and Indiana students | Education

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In just weeks, students across Kentuckiana will beginning filing back into classrooms, and it can come with a cost.

Many schools and districts ask students to arrive with a list of items required for classroom learning. The items can range from the obvious necessities like backpacks, pencils, paper and notebooks, while some may require cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products.

According to its website, Kentucky’s largest school district, Jefferson County Public Schools, asks K-5 students to come prepared with the following fundamental supplies:

1 backpack—no wheels

3 glue sticks

24 pencils

1 box 24 crayons

1 box 8 washable markers

5 notebooks (type [e.g., composition, spiral, steno] and color designated by school)*

1 pencil box or pencil pouch (designated by school)*

5 two‐pocket folders (color designated by school)*

1 pair of scissor

2 ink pens (color designated by school

1 pack loose-leaf paper, wide‐ruled

The supply lists vary from school to school. They’ll likely become longer as students advance grades. It can be costly, but there are some ways to save money and get the best bang for your buck.

Plan your shopping

“Those who take the time to plan and strategize pay a whole lot less, and actually have better supplies, than those who don’t,” said William Dendy, a certified financial planner.

Financial experts like Dendy recommend a variety of things to consider when shopping for supplies and say they could help save you money.

Experts recommend planning an exact time to buy the supplies because prices and deals change. He compared it to a game of ‘chicken’ between retailers and consumers.

“They don’t want to lower the prices too soon, but they don’t want to be left with inventory on the shelves,” he said. “The prices tend to go up as we get closer to school starting, but then they come down again abruptly before school starts, but the supplies may not be as abundant.”

Online Vs. Retail

While online shopping can save parents an abundance of time by eliminating the trip to the store, it doesn’t always mean the best price.

Experts say to consider the quantity and price comparison when deciding whether to shop online or on the shelves.

“A lot of the major stores will bring in shoppers for school supplies to sell other things as well,” Dendy said. “They may be selling school supplies without large margins, and the online providers are still looking to maintain their margins.”

Buying in bulk

Many parents will be buying school supplies for multiple children that need the same items. Instead of buying individual packs of pens, pencils, paper, etc. for each student, buying in bulk and divvying up the items can be another way to save money.

Also, coordinating with parents or neighbors with kids attending the same class can justify buying in bulk.

“Sometimes more expensive items are a lot less expensive if you buy them in 10 packs or 24 packs,” Dendy added. If you know the other neighbors and have time to coordinate, you can say, ‘don’t worry guys, I’ve got glue sticks for $1 each’ vs. online they’re $33,”

Financial tipsters say if there are leftover supplies, that they should be saved for the next school year, or if any items need to be replaced in the current year.

Other money saving advice for back to school shopping includes taking advantage of hand-me-downs from siblings or friends, searching for the best price instead of best brand and creating a budget for the necessary supplies.

“That type of preparation can go a long way in getting a wonderful send-off this year for your student with the best supplies at a fraction of the cost,” Dendy said.

