According to an expert, Britons should avoid running their machine at the “most expensive” time of day.

1. Avoid peak hours

The expert explained: “The most expensive time to run your washing machine is between 4pm and 7pm, depending on your tariff.

“Wash your clothes for less by maximising the start delay function to programme the machine to run outside of peak energy times.”

This tends to be between the hours of 10pm and 6am, again depending on which tariff you are on, but it can help households save money by washing during these hours.

It also depends on which energy company you are with as British Gas are running their PeakSave Sundays until the rest of the year. This offers customers half-price energy between the hours of 11am and 4pm on Sundays.