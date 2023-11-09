Aussie digital nomads making a motser living and working in Bali

Young Aussies have revealed the whopping amount of money they make living and working in Bali.

YouTuber Charlie Chang visited the dreamy Indonesian Island in July, interviewing the Aussies and quizzing them on their booming digital careers.

Sharing the video to over a million subscribers, Chang asked digital nomads “what they do for a living”.

“Bali’s one of the biggest hubs for remote workers,” he said, adding that he’ll be asking the entrepreneurs how much money they make, what they actually do for work, and if they have any advice for aspiring to make it in the digital world.

Chang caught up with Kaya, a 22-year-old Australian girl who moved to Bali to manage social media for girls using OnlyFans.

“My sister, she started in the industry,” Kaya said, explaining how her talent manager role kicked off.

“If you’re a female, I think it’s quite easy to get into that industry.”

Almost six months on the holiday island, Kaya admitted the biggest benefit is the minimal tax compared to living and working in Australia.

Creating TikToks and Instagram reels for her clients, Kaya said her biggest month profit-wise saw her rake in a whopping $50,000.

Camera Icon Kaya moved to Bali to manage social media for girls using OnlyFans. Credit: YouTube

And her advice for someone wanting to get into the business? “Just surround yourself with the right people.”

“Bali’s a great place for that because there’s so many digital nomads that come here,” she added.

Chang also chatted with Ethan, a 21-year-old Melbournian.

Similarly to Kaya, he works on OnlyFans growth.

“Before this we were in the e-commerce space doing a lot of digital marketing, and one day, had an idea, saw a gap in the market for marketing,” he said of how his journey came to be.

Ethan said that in today’s world, “success loves speed”, and that “you can make money from wherever you are” – with the internet being the best way to do so.

Camera Icon Ethan hopes to be worth over 500 million dollars within the next 10 years. Credit: YouTube

The 21-year-old said he loves Bali for the people, the nightlife, the restaurants and the weather.

“I’m from Melbourne, right now we’re in winter, escaping that has been the best part,” he added.

Admitting to working through the day and partying at night, Ethan replied “absolutely” when Chang asked if he’s living an exciting lifestyle.

The Aussie said he pays $17,000 in rent every six weeks for a 3-bedder, having made over one million dollars in a single month.

He hopes to be worth over 500 million dollars within the next 10 years, and says his best advice is to “learn how to market” and to get involved in “networking”.

Camera Icon YouTuber Chang is an entrepreneur himself. Starting his business from his bedroom, now has “a full studio dedicated to making content,” alongside his team of nine. Credit: Instagram

Jules – another Melbournian – told Chang he ran a wedding and events business in Bali alongside his wife.

Their business idea came about after having their own wedding on the island and his wife having already worked in events management.

While shying away from an exact figure, the 38-year-old said he earned a six-figure salary.

Camera Icon Jules told Chang he ran a wedding and events business in Bali alongside his wife. Credit: YouTube

“But that’s years of running a business and getting it to that point,” he added.

And his advice for aspiring entrepreneurs? Plan, do your research and “just take the jump”.