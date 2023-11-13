Welcome to FT Asset Management, our weekly newsletter on the movers and shakers behind a multitrillion-dollar global industry. This article is an on-site version of the newsletter. Sign up here to get it sent straight to your inbox every Monday. Does the format, content and tone work for you? Let me know: harriet.agnew@ft.com

One thing to start: We almost broke the internet last week when we reported Sir Paul Marshall’s comments on how the rise of multi-manager hedge funds like Citadel and Millennium Management has led to a “merry-go-round” of portfolio managers being offered “silly” amounts of money. The Lex column declared it “a full pot-kettle-black emergency,” noting that “first responders in high-viz jackets have been directing bystanders away from the irony spillage.”

Of course the irony of a hedge fund tycoon calling out hedge fund pay was not lost. But Marshall, co-founder of Marshall Wace, still has a point. Sign-on bonuses running into tens of millions of dollars? Check. Payouts to individual portfolio managers that can be 20 to 30 per cent of profits? Sure. Send any stories of crazy pay packages my way: harriet.agnew@ft.com

Meanwhile Marshall Wace seems to be taking the view that if you can’t beat ‘em join ‘em: Its flagship Eureka hedge fund this year added a “compensation surcharge” worth as much as 0.75 per cent of the fund’s value, to be used to reward high performers.

And one upcoming event: I hope to see lots of you tomorrow and Wednesday at our Future of Asset Management Europe event, taking place at the Carlton Tower Jumeirah, London. We’ve got a great line-up of speakers, including Nick Moakes, chief investment officer of the Wellcome Trust; Nigel Wilson, departing chief executive of Legal and General; and BlackRock’s head of Emea Stephen Cohen. Readers can save up to 20 per cent on an in-person or digital pass. Register now.

Inside Bridgewater’s black box

In the late 1960s the New York socialite Isabel Leib was vexed. Her grandson Gordon was causing the family grief with his drinking and pot-smoking, so she decided that her nice caddie might be just the person to straighten him out, writes FT Alphaville editor Robin Wigglesworth in this book review.

She paid the young Raymond Dallolio to befriend her grandson, inviting him to family parties and even paying for a six-week trip through Europe for the two of them, hoping that the Links Golf Club caddie might be a positive influence. It worked, with the family’s black sheep shearing his shaggy hair and ditching the electric guitar for classical music. It also set up the caddie for a remarkable career.

As reward for his services, the man — by then named Ray Dalio — was given a clerkship at the New York Stock Exchange by Isabel’s husband, Wall Street titan George Leib. The money helped finance Dalio’s MBA at Harvard Business School, and Leib’s friends later helped bankroll the economic consultancy Dalio founded in 1975, Bridgewater Associates.

This extraordinary anecdote is just one of many in a new book called The Fund by financial reporter Rob Copeland that blows apart the mystique of Bridgewater and the wizard of Westport at its centre.

Bridgewater is today the world’s biggest hedge fund, with approximately $125bn under management. This has made Dalio the philosopher king of finance, sought after for his economic insight and personal bromides alike. And yet, despite advocating a philosophy of “radical transparency”, Bridgewater has long remained a black box.

The moments detailed in The Fund are dizzying in number and pettiness, writes Robin. That Bridgewater is a weird cult with a hedge fund attached is a well-worn joke on Wall Street. But reading its foibles all together in a well-told, well-structured and exquisitely reported narrative, the impact is astonishing, he says. Read the full book review here

A ransomware attack on China’s biggest bank

A ransomware attack on the financial services arm of China’s largest bank disrupted the $25tn market for US Treasuries by forcing clients of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China to reroute trades, my colleagues revealed on Thursday.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association first told members on Wednesday that ICBC Financial Services had been hit by ransomware software, which paralyses computer systems unless a payment is made.

The attack prevented ICBC FS from settling Treasury trades on behalf of other market participants, according to traders and banks, with some equity trades also affected. Market participants including hedge funds and asset managers rerouted trades because of the disruption and the attack had some effect on Treasury market liquidity, according to trading sources, but it was not impairing the market’s overall functioning.

The attack has exposed vulnerabilities in the Treasury market, the world’s biggest and most liquid, which underpins asset prices around the globe. With its systems compromised, ICBC Financial Services was forced to send a USB stick [my italics] with trading data to BNY Mellon to help it settle trades.

Don’t miss this deep dive into how Wall Street traders and brokers are scrambling to minimise the fallout.

Ransomware attacks have proliferated since the coronavirus pandemic, in part as remote working has left businesses more vulnerable and as cyber criminal groups have become more organised.

“With the rising severity, sophistication and frequency of cyber attacks, often involving human error, companies urgently need to rethink their approach to ransomware defence,” said Oz Alashe, founder of CybSafe, a British cyber security and data analytics firm.

Chart of the week

US bank stocks have fallen to an all-time low compared with the blue-chip S&P 500 index, as demand for big-name technology stocks and the fallout from the banking crisis in March deter investors, writes Jennifer Hughes in New York.

The relative performance of the S&P 500 banks index compared with the broader benchmark is at its weakest since the bank-specific measure began in 1989.

This year the industry impact of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and of other smaller lenders has more than offset any upside from higher interest rates. It shows also how banks have failed to recover ground lost following the 2008 financial crisis when waves of new regulation hit returns already squeezed by super-loose monetary policy.

Lenders are now also facing further regulations under the so-called Basel III capital rules, which JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon in September warned risked making bank stocks uninvestable.

“Do [regulators] want banks ever to be investable again?” Dimon said of the proposed rules at an industry conference. “I wouldn’t be a big buyer of banks . . . I’d be no better than equal weight.”

So far this year, the S&P banks index is down about 12 per cent, while the benchmark S&P 500 has risen more than 13 per cent. An index of regional back stocks has lost almost a quarter of its value.

Five unmissable stories this week

Mark Mobius, widely regarded as the grandfather of emerging markets investing, is to step down from his eponymous firm after a 40-year career in asset management. Mobius, 87, known for accurately predicting the start of emerging markets’ bull run in 2009, will leave Mobius Capital Partners in the coming months.

Two of the world’s biggest private equity groups have reported starkly diverging fortunes as KKR boosted its fundraising expectations while Carlyle axed jobs as part of a cost-cutting drive. The results underscored how the two investment groups, which were roughly the same size a decade ago, have since moved apart.

The next financial crisis is likely to be in the “shadow” non-bank lending sector, UBS chair Colm Kelleher has warned, saying that the growth of lightly regulated private markets since the 2008 crisis is a “real cause for concern”. His comments prompted private equity bosses like Marc Rowan, chief executive of Apollo Global Management, to rush to their industry’s defence.

For the billionaires of the private equity business, the past 18 months have put them at risk of a journey from hubris to not-quite-nemesis, writes columnist John Plender. The change in circumstances is dramatic after decades of triumphalist money making. Now private equity faces a reckoning.

Wealth individuals are defying the trend towards “deglobalisation” in a fracturing world, by diversifying their investments further — and principally to America. Affluent investors in Europe and Asia have been allocating more of their portfolios to assets outside of their home

And finally

To the Royal Academy, for a major exhibition by Serbian performance artist Marina Abramović, in which key moments of her career in sculpture, installation, video and performance are on display. Until January 1. Read this exchange between Abramović’ and reclusive Italian novelist Elena Ferrante from FT Weekend Magazine in 2021.

Thanks for reading.