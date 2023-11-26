(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks are poised to start a fresh week higher after US shares held last week’s gain in a holiday-shortened session on Wall Street.

Futures contracts in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong point to an early rise when trading gets underway, while those in mainland China point to a loss. US stocks were little changed on Friday, holding a fourth straight week of gains while the VIX – Wall Street’s ‘fear gauge’ and a measure of equity volatility – fell to its lowest since January 2020.

The drop in volatility and bets the Federal Reserve could finally be done with raising interest rates have seen the S&P 500 Index climb 8.7% this month, on track for one of the best performances in the last century. Investors flocked into equities at the fastest pace in almost two years, according to Bank of America.

US stocks are likely to extend the rally but a “modest pullback would not surprise,” said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Group in Sydney. “End of month, early December looks like a good candidate for a pullback to rebuild energy and to set up for the end of year fireworks.”

Read: Wall Street Goes All-In on Cross-Market Meltup as Bears Retreat

Australian and New Zealand bonds were little changed early Monday after Treasuries fell, with yields on benchmark 10-year notes six basis points higher Friday to 4.47%. Still, the Bloomberg US Treasury Index shifted earlier this month to a positive return for the year and many debt watchers see the pathway for a clear bond market revival.

Meantime, the dollar was steady after notching its first back-to-back weekly decline since July last week. The greenback may “remain heavy” for most of the week as funds managers adjust hedges and cash heads into developing economies, Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategists including Joseph Capurso wrote in a note to clients.

“The backdrop of low volatility and expectations for a soft landing in the US economy supports portfolio capital flows into emerging markets,” they wrote. “That backdrop undermines the US dollar.”

Coming Up

This week, investors will be parsing Chinese activity data to gauge the health of the world’s second largest economy and assessing the fallout among property and shadow banking stocks after Chinese authorities said they recently opened criminal investigations into the money management business of Zhongzhi Enterprise Group Co.

Inflation readings in Australia and the Eurozone as well as personal consumption data in the US will offer clues to the rate outlooks in their respective central banks.

In earnings, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. will underscore how businesses are prioritizing cybersecurity after recent high-profile corporate hacks, while Salesforce Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc. are expected to post slower sales growth as overall corporate expenditure tightens.

Traders will also be keeping an eye on gold and oil after Israel and Hamas signaled that a temporary cease-fire in Gaza could be extended beyond Monday to allow for the release of more hostages and prisoners. Meantime, OPEC+ looks close to resolving a dispute over output quotas that forced the group to postpone a pivotal meeting at the weekend.

Key events this week:

China industrial profits, Monday

ECB President Christine Lagarde appears in parliamentary committee, Monday

Australia retail sales, Tuesday

Taiwan GDP, Tuesday

NATO foreign ministers meet, Tuesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision, Wednesday

Bank of Thailand policy decision, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, Wednesday

China non-manufacturing and manufacturing PMIs, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, Thursday

US PCE deflator, Thursday

Dell Technologies earnings, Thursday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Friday

Indonesia inflation, Friday

Eurozone manufacturing PMI, Friday

Switzerland GDP, Friday

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell speaks, Friday

Some key moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 rose 0.1% on Friday

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.2%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.4%

CSI 300 futures drop 0.7%

Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.0945 as of 6:53 a.m. Tokyo time

The Japanese yen was unchanged at 149.44 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1490 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6577

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $37,634.48

Ether fell 0.4% to $2,076.36

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.47% on Friday

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed Monday at 4.55%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2% Friday to $75.54 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,000.82 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.