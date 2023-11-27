Asian Stocks Erase Gains as Further Data Awaited: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks swung to a loss and US equity futures fell as traders awaited further data from the US, Europe and China this week to see if the November rally can be sustained.
Key data points ahead include euro zone inflation numbers, China PMIs and the US PCE deflator all on Thursday, before US, European and Chinese PMIs on Friday, along with a number of central bank speakers. Asian markets had little direction Monday following the holiday shortened US post-Thanksgiving session Friday.
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
The MSCI gauge of Asian equities relinquished opening gains of as much as 0.4%. China stocks led declines with the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropping as much as 1.4%. The yen strengthened against all except one of its Group-of-10 peers.
US stock futures dropped in Asia after the S&P 500 capped a fourth week of gains Friday, when the VIX — Wall Street’s “fear gauge” and a measure of equity volatility — fell to its lowest since January 2020.
This week, investors will be looking especially closely at Chinese activity data to gauge the health of the world’s second largest economy. Traders will be assessing shadow banking stocks after Chinese authorities said they recently opened criminal investigations into the money management business of Zhongzhi Enterprise Group Co.
US stocks are likely to extend the rally but a “modest pullback would not surprise,” said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Group in Sydney. “End of month, early December looks like a good candidate for a pullback to rebuild energy and to set up for the end of year fireworks.”
The dollar was mixed in early Monday trade after Bloomberg’s dollar index slipped 0.5% last week.
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
The US currency may “remain heavy” for most of the week as fund managers adjust hedges and cash heads into developing economies, Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategists including Joseph Capurso wrote in a note to clients. “The backdrop of low volatility and expectations for a soft landing in the US economy supports portfolio capital flows into emerging markets,” they wrote.
Inflation readings in Australia and the Eurozone as well as personal consumption data in the US will offer clues to the rate outlooks in their respective central banks.
In earnings, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. will underscore how businesses are prioritizing cybersecurity after recent high-profile corporate hacks, while Salesforce Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc. are expected to post slower sales growth as overall corporate expenditure tightens.
Traders will also be keeping an eye on gold and oil after Israel and Hamas signaled that a temporary cease-fire in Gaza could be extended beyond Monday to allow for the release of more hostages and prisoners. Meantime, OPEC+ looks close to resolving a dispute over output quotas that forced the group to postpone a pivotal meeting at the weekend. Oil steadied after notching a three-day drop.
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Key events this week:
- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde appears in parliamentary committee, Monday
- Australia retail sales, Tuesday
- NATO foreign ministers meet, Tuesday
- US Conf. Board consumer confidence, Tuesday
- Fed Governor Chris Waller, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speak at different events, Tuesday
- Australia CPI, Wednesday
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision, Wednesday
- Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Wednesday
- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday
- US wholesale inventories, GDP, Wednesday
- Fed releases its Beige Book of regional economic activity, Wednesday
- Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks, Wednesday
- China non-manufacturing and manufacturing PMIs, Thursday
- Eurozone CPI, Thursday
- US PCE deflator, Thursday
- OPEC+ meeting, focused on finalizing output levels for 2024, Thursday
- China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Friday
- Eurozone manufacturing PMI, Friday
- UK S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI, Friday
- US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Friday
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speak at separate events, Friday
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Some key moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 11:16 a.m. Tokyo time
- Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.2%
- Japan’s Topix fell 0.3%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.8%
- The Shanghai Composite fell 0.8%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0937
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.33 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1470 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $37,498.12
- Ether fell 0.5% to $2,063.59
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.50%
- Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.780%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.59%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $75.68 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,008.78 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
—With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi.