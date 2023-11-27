(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks swung to a loss and US equity futures fell as traders awaited further data from the US, Europe and China this week to see if the November rally can be sustained.

Key data points ahead include euro zone inflation numbers, China PMIs and the US PCE deflator all on Thursday, before US, European and Chinese PMIs on Friday, along with a number of central bank speakers. Asian markets had little direction Monday following the holiday shortened US post-Thanksgiving session Friday.

The MSCI gauge of Asian equities relinquished opening gains of as much as 0.4%. China stocks led declines with the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropping as much as 1.4%. The yen strengthened against all except one of its Group-of-10 peers.

US stock futures dropped in Asia after the S&P 500 capped a fourth week of gains Friday, when the VIX — Wall Street’s “fear gauge” and a measure of equity volatility — fell to its lowest since January 2020.

This week, investors will be looking especially closely at Chinese activity data to gauge the health of the world’s second largest economy. Traders will be assessing shadow banking stocks after Chinese authorities said they recently opened criminal investigations into the money management business of Zhongzhi Enterprise Group Co.

US stocks are likely to extend the rally but a “modest pullback would not surprise,” said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Group in Sydney. “End of month, early December looks like a good candidate for a pullback to rebuild energy and to set up for the end of year fireworks.”

The dollar was mixed in early Monday trade after Bloomberg’s dollar index slipped 0.5% last week.

The US currency may “remain heavy” for most of the week as fund managers adjust hedges and cash heads into developing economies, Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategists including Joseph Capurso wrote in a note to clients. “The backdrop of low volatility and expectations for a soft landing in the US economy supports portfolio capital flows into emerging markets,” they wrote.

Inflation readings in Australia and the Eurozone as well as personal consumption data in the US will offer clues to the rate outlooks in their respective central banks.

In earnings, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. will underscore how businesses are prioritizing cybersecurity after recent high-profile corporate hacks, while Salesforce Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc. are expected to post slower sales growth as overall corporate expenditure tightens.

Traders will also be keeping an eye on gold and oil after Israel and Hamas signaled that a temporary cease-fire in Gaza could be extended beyond Monday to allow for the release of more hostages and prisoners. Meantime, OPEC+ looks close to resolving a dispute over output quotas that forced the group to postpone a pivotal meeting at the weekend. Oil steadied after notching a three-day drop.

Key events this week:

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde appears in parliamentary committee, Monday

Australia retail sales, Tuesday

NATO foreign ministers meet, Tuesday

US Conf. Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Fed Governor Chris Waller, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speak at different events, Tuesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Wednesday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday

US wholesale inventories, GDP, Wednesday

Fed releases its Beige Book of regional economic activity, Wednesday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks, Wednesday

China non-manufacturing and manufacturing PMIs, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, Thursday

US PCE deflator, Thursday

OPEC+ meeting, focused on finalizing output levels for 2024, Thursday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone manufacturing PMI, Friday

UK S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI, Friday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speak at separate events, Friday

Some key moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 11:16 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.2%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.8%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.8%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0937

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.33 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1470 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $37,498.12

Ether fell 0.5% to $2,063.59

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.50%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.780%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.59%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $75.68 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,008.78 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

—With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi.