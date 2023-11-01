43 Mins Ago

Japan’s yen held at an over one-year low against the U.S. dollar a day after the country’s central bank stood pat on interest rates and said it will be more flexible with its yield curve control policy.

The yen weakened 0.25%, falling past the 150 per dollar threshold to trade at 151.29. The current level was the lowest since late October 2022.

The Bank of Japan said on Tuesday the target level of the 10-year Japanese government bond yield will be held at 0%, but will take the upper bound of 1% “as a reference.”

— Shreyashi Sanyal