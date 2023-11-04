As ski prices rise, here are a few tips on how to save money

SALT LAKE CITY — To ski or not to ski is the question many Utahns are asking as they sense prices rising.

Ski Utah Communications Director Alison Palmintere said affordable skiing ultimately comes down to careful planning and research.

“The more you can plan ahead the better, and the better deals you’re going to get,” she said. “Day passes, yes, have gotten a little more expensive, but there’s also a lot of deals if you aren’t ready to commit to a season pass.”

Palmintere said there are options, like the Yeti Pass, that offer a cheaper alternative to a full pass. The Yeti Pass gives people one full day at all of Utah’s 15 different ski resorts.

Additionally, Palmintere advised that careful research and planning can go a long way to save money this ski season. She said to make sure to check on deals for kids and new skiers before the snow heads our way.

“For equipment and things, I would definitely check your local ski swap,” she said. “There are a ton of deals, especially right now.”

