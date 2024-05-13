May 13, 2024
Arena Breakout Infinite: How To Make Money Fast


Arena Breakout: Infinite is yet another tactical shooter that has hit the market, and players are stoked to dive into.

Unlike Gray Zone Warfare, this one strikes more similar notes Escape From Tarkov in regards to how hardcore the game is. 

One of the core features is obtaining money/Koens and we’re going to run over this below. 

With Arena Breakout: Infinite being yet another tactical hardcore shooter, there’s going to be a ton of action for players to check out. 

One of these aspects is your in-game currency, and Koens are going to be your friend when it comes to purchasing new loot off traders, buying ammo and so on. 

Some methods to get money fast within Arena Breakout: Infinite are; 

  • Completing Quests
    • Like Escape From Tarkov, this is going to be the best way to obtain money, and there’s numerous quests to check out. 
  • Selling Loot
    • Keeping your inventory nice and tidy is key, and clearing out some junk is going to go a long way. 



