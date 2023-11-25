Are You Using The WRONG Chain Lube? Ride Faster & Save Money!
This video will help you save money and ride faster! We’ve got the nerd of all bike nerds, Josh Poertner to talk you through what bike chain lube you should be using. Dry, waxed, drip on…the list goes on and on. Strap in for an absolute marginal gains nerd fest!
00:00 Intro
00:34 Where to start with chain lube?
02:27 What’s the watt savings per lube?
06:17 Are brands re-packaging lube that isn’t new?
07:17 How does the weather affect your lube choice?
09:00 Types of oil?
11:51 How can I identify the products I want?
Will you be swapping your lube after watching this video? Let us know in the comments 👇
📸 Photos – © Velo Collection (TDW) / Getty Images & © Sprint Cycling Agency
