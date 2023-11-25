Are You Using The WRONG Chain Lube? Ride Faster & Save Money!

This video will help you save money and ride faster! We’ve got the nerd of all bike nerds, Josh Poertner to talk you through what bike chain lube you should be using. Dry, waxed, drip on…the list goes on and on. Strap in for an absolute marginal gains nerd fest!

00:00 Intro

00:34 Where to start with chain lube?

02:27 What’s the watt savings per lube?

06:17 Are brands re-packaging lube that isn’t new?

07:17 How does the weather affect your lube choice?

09:00 Types of oil?

11:51 How can I identify the products I want?

Useful Links:

Everything Cycling. All In One Place 👉 https://www.globalcyclingnetwork.com

Visit the GCN Shop 👉 https://gcn.eu/blackfriday23

Join the GCN Club 👉 https://gcnclub.com

GCN Training Plans 👉 https://gcn.eu/gcntp

Will you be swapping your lube after watching this video? Let us know in the comments 👇

Watch more on GCN Tech…

📹 The Easiest Way To Shorten Hydraulic Disc Brake Hoses 👉https://youtu.be/lEH8iEd9Zc8

📹 Watch our Editor’s Choice Playlist 👉 https://gcntech.co/EditorsChoice

📹 Watch the latest GCN Tech Show 👉 https://gcntech.co/GCNTechShow

🎵 Music – licensed by Epidemic Sound 🎵

Agua Natural – Young Community

Daytime Haze – Young Community

Dirt Rhode – HATAMITSUNAMI

Fairy War – Auxjack

Grapefruit – Young Community

No Signal – Phello

Snorkle – Timothy Infinite

Suction Pop – SFX Producer

Vexed – Lofive

#gcntech #gcn #cycling #roadcycling #roadbike #bike #bikes #bikelife #biketech #bikelube #chainwax

📸 Photos – © Velo Collection (TDW) / Getty Images & © Sprint Cycling Agency

Brought to you by the world’s biggest cycling channel, the Global Cycling Network (GCN), GCN Tech is the only channel you need for all things bike tech – past, present and future.

Simply put, we’re obsessed with tech: we seek out and showcase the best in bikes, components, tech, accessories, upgrades and more from races and events, tech shows and product launches across the globe to bring you the best in road bike technology.

We’ve also got great maintenance videos to help you get the most from your bike; pro-bike tours from all the biggest races; special features and the weekly GCN Tech Show. We also take a deeper look into the future of cycling, apps, smart tech and virtual riding.

Join us on the channel and the GCN App to submit your content, vote on the latest tech and keep abreast of exciting new trends.

Thanks to our sponsors:

Pinarello Bikes: https://gcn.eu/Pinarello

Topeak Tools: http://gcn.eu/Topeak

Canyon Bikes: http://gcn.eu/-Canyon

Pirelli Tyres: https://gcn.eu/Pirelli

Orbea Bikes: http://gcn.eu/Orbea

Vision Wheels: http://gcn.eu/Vision

Wahoo Fitness: http://gcn.eu/Wahoo-Fitness

Park Tool: http://gcn.eu/-parktool

Elite Bottles: https://gcn.eu/EliteBottles

Whoop Fitness: https://gcn.eu/Whoop

Selle Italia: https://gcn.eu/SelleItalia

SiS: https://gcn.eu/ScienceInSport

Zwift: https://gcn.eu/Zwift

Shimano Wheels: https://gcn.eu/Shimano

DMT Shoes: https://gcn.eu/DMT

Silca: https://gcn.eu/Silca

MET Helmets: https://gcn.eu/methelmets

Strava: https://gcn.eu/strava

ShadowStand: https://gcn.eu/ShadowStand

Watch our sister channels:

Global Cycling Network – https://www.youtube.com/@gcn

GCN Racing – https://www.youtube.com/@gcnracing

Global Triathlon Network – https://www.youtube.com/@gtn

GCN Italia – https://www.youtube.com/@gcnitalia

GCN en Español – https://www.youtube.com/@gcnenespanol

GCN auf Deutsch – https://www.youtube.com/@gcnaufdeutsch

GCN en Français – https://www.youtube.com/@gcnenfrancais

GCN Japan – https://www.youtube.com/@gcnjapan

GCN Training – https://www.youtube.com/@gcntraining

Global Mountain Bike Network – https://youtube.com/@gmbn

GMBN Racing – https://youtube.com/@gmbnracing

GMBN Tech – https://www.youtube.com/@gmbntech

Electric Mountain Bike Network – https://www.youtube.com/@embn