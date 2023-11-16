November 16, 2023


Facilitating investments may be their main function, but the role that platforms can play is evolving.

NextWealth consulting director Emma Napier cites a report by the research and consultancy practice that identified a growing trend in the ‘adviser as a platform’ model for larger advice or discretionary fund management businesses, as well as the emergence of ‘platform-plus’ and ‘white label-plus’ models.

“Data within our forthcoming report on advisers’ back offices captures evidence that, while back-office providers are looking to evolve and ‘do more’, so are the traditional platform providers,” says Napier.

“In the case of Transact, Fidelity and M&G Wealth, they have all been working hard to enhance the adviser experience by bolting on additional services surrounding the platform.

“With the consumer duty’s ‘value for money’ still fresh, providers across the value chain have been working hard to quantify their individual value. This is evidenced by most platform providers looking to secure themselves firmly within the adviser/client journey.”

An efficient firm can potentially offer more competitive rates, making financial advisory services more accessible and cost effective.David Scholes, FE Fundinfo



