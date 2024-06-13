Apple And OpenAI Offer Free ChatGPT Integration In iPhones, But How Will They Make Money?

Updated Jun 13, 2024, 13:04 IST

Apple integrates OpenAI’s ChatGPT into Siri and Writing Tools without monetary exchange, focusing on exposure.

Apple has partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT, the advanced AI chatbot, into its new artificial intelligence system, Apple Intelligence. This partnership brings ChatGPT to Siri and Writing Tools across Apple devices. Surprisingly, no money is changing hands between the two tech giants for this integration. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the collaboration “isn’t expected to generate meaningful revenue for either party – at least at the outset.” Instead of exchanging cash, Apple believes that the exposure and brand promotion it provides to OpenAI by pushing ChatGPT to hundreds of millions of devices is of immense value.

With the release of iOS 18, iPadOS, and macOS 15, Siri will be able to use ChatGPT, powered by GPT-4, to provide better answers to user queries. Additionally, ChatGPT will enhance Apple’s Writing Tools, offering features like text and image generation through the Compose function.

Focus on Exposure, Not Cash

While a typical partnership might involve a hefty payment, Apple believes the exposure they're giving OpenAI is valuable enough. By putting ChatGPT on millions of devices, Apple is essentially advertising OpenAI's technology for free.

Control in Your Hands: Opt-In and Data Privacy

Apple emphasises user control. You can choose whether to use ChatGPT with Siri and Writing Tools, and you have the option to not share any data with OpenAI. Additionally, Apple assures users that no data shared with ChatGPT will be stored.

Monetisation on the Horizon

While there’s no upfront payment, Bloomberg suggests Apple might be planning for future revenue sharing. The idea is that Apple would get a cut of any income generated by AI models monetised on its devices, like in-app purchases within ChatGPT.

A Multi-AI Future for Apple?

Apple’s not stopping at ChatGPT. Reports suggest they’re also considering integrating Google’s AI, Gemini, hinting at a future where users have a wider range of AI options on their Apple devices.