July 4, 2024
Anya Lautenbach's top tips for saving money in the garden


An existing, relatively mature garden can create more than 300 new plants a year, and that’s without a greenhouse or specialist equipment, according to Anya Lautenbach aka The Garden Fairy. It’s almost the equivalent to creating a whole new garden for free.

Anya has teamed up with Jamie Butterworth, Managing Director of Form Plants, who has designed the RHS Money Saving Garden on Anya’s money-saving concept at RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival. Here are her top tips on how to save money in the garden…

Choose plants which are easy to propagate

    Consider which plants are best for propagating to ensure an endless supply of plants. Cuttings can be easily taken from lavenders and hydrangeas, for instance, while mature hostas can be separated and divided to create new plants.

        Take lavender cuttings

        Take cuttings from mature lavender plants to get another 100 plants. Lavender needs to be pruned in late summer after flowering to keep it tidy, so keep the waste and turn the offcuts into cuttings to grow and create new plants. Simply select a stem without buds, reduce the foliage on the bottom half of the cutting and pop into a pot of compost and water well. Then after a few weeks, ensure there is healthy root structure and either grow them in larger pots or you can even move them to a flower bed. You can also grow lavender bushes successfully in window boxes and containers.

        Divide hostas

        Mature hostas can be cut and divided to easily get 10 new plants. Simply take the plant and cut the root ball with a spade, repot into peat free compost and water well.

        Propagate hydrangeas

        Give mature hydrangeas a spring prune and propagate cuttings to get up to 30 new plants a year. Simply cut off a 12 cm stem just below a leaf, reduce the foliage, put in a pot of compost mixed with a little bit of grit for drainage and water well.

        Use clever containers

        Get creative with your containers. Look at what you already have at home, from old pots to wheelbarrows or even old children’s toys that could be turned into a container to save buying new.

        Reuse and repurpose

        Reuse and recycle materials as much as possible. Loo rolls, for instance, can be used to grow sweet peas and fruit boxes can be used as seed trays.

        DIY mulch

        After the mowing the lawn, keep the grass cuttings to use as mulch. Simply spread a thin layer on your borders – this will help retain moisture and over time improve soil conditions.





