ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC





Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 14,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,539,000 after purchasing an additional 52,396 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $331.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

