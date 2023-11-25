The October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel and subsequent conflict in Gaza have dominated headlines for weeks. But that other major war — Ukraine — rumbles on. The country has been fighting a Russian invasion for approaching two years and FT Edit spoke to Chris Miller, our correspondent in the country, about where the conflict is now as it enters its second winter fighting the Russian invasion.

“Everybody knows that when the snow starts and temperature drops the Russians are going to start bombing again with missiles and drones,” says Chris, who has been covering the region since 2015. Spirits are low, funding is drying up, recruitment is a struggle and, as described in our moving dispatch yesterday, there is a latent fear that this war will be “forgotten”. This wasn’t where Ukrainians hoped to be.

At the start of the year Ukraine had just retaken key areas like the Kharkiv region in the east of the country. But an offensive this summer didn’t go as well with only a few small gains. “Moral is pretty low,” says Chris. “They’re still losing people every day, soldiers, civilians, the death toll is believed to be more than 70,00 killed on the Ukrainian side and 120,000 to 130,00 wounded — those are huge numbers.”

Earlier this month Ukraine’s commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi described the war as a stalemate, prompting a sharp rebuke from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “All along the 600-mile front line there’s nowhere where there are not explosions and shooting,” says Chris. “There’s still a lot of activity [but] the technologies employed by both sides are relatively even.” Each army is struggling to gain an advantage over the other.

To change the situation, Kyiv will need more financial support, but the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House has Ukrainians worried. “Everybody here remembers the infamous Trump-Zelenskyy phone call,” says Chris, referring to the 2019 call where then President Trump floated the idea of making aid to Ukraine conditional on the country investigating Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the county.

“They’re under no illusions when it comes to Trump. They know that ongoing long-term American support, and possibly even Nato support, hinges on a Trump loss next year,” says Chris.

Ukraine is also running low on manpower. At the start of the war, there was no shortage of people signing up. Chris recalls a friend laughingly telling him about his 18-year-old nephew who turned up at a police station wanting to join the fight only to be told: “I’m sorry, man, we don’t have any more space and we don’t have any more weapons to hand out.”

Two years on, the situation has changed drastically. “Nobody’s jumping off their sofa and running out the doors to go to a recruitment centre to spend a frigid winter being shot at,” says Chris.

Coming up next week

We’ve teamed up with Your Juno, the financial education app, to bring you our latest guest edit. Margot and Alexia de Broglie, the sisters behind the app, came into the FT offices this week and we put them to work selecting their favourite articles about money management, investing, pensions and more. Look out for their picks every day next week.

Our favourite pieces

• In what was already a busy news week, one story proved particularly gripping: the chaos, confusion and downright weirdness at OpenAI. It began last Friday night when the company behind ChatGPT suddenly — and without any real explanation — sacked its founder, CEO and all-round poster boy for the generative AI revolution Sam Altman. There followed four days of speculation, mass resignation threats, board reshuffles and one extraordinarily brief CEO tenure . . . before Altman returned. Catch up with the whole Macbethian saga on FT Edit.

Deputy editor, FT Edit (@HannahRockFT)

• I probably haven’t even opened half of the books I have amassed this year. Before reading Nilanjana Roy’s column on the delights of year-end reading lists I would never have admitted that, but it’s truly freeing to say it out loud and I look forward to filling next year with a host of wonderful authors. And if you’re in need of some great reads, take a look at our books series, which we ran each day last week.

David Hindley

Researcher, FT Edit (@DavidHindleyFT)

Our favourite fact of the week … Bill Johnson was the CEO of Progress Energy for exactly one day. On the day he was appointed the company merged with another energy company, Duke, which quickly ousted Johnson. He holds the dubious honour of his appointment and firing from the top job being announced in the same regulatory filing. From A very brief history of very brief CEOs

Something to listen to

Tech Tonic — Last week we heard from the AI “doomers” who worry that the technology is the end of humanity. This week it’s the turn of the evangelists who believe AI will help humanity.

Political fix — If you’re still trying to make sense of the UK’s Autumn Statement, the FT’s top commentators are on hand to tell you the most important bits.

Life & Art — the sake of your pot plants, listen to this podcast right away.

Something to watch

As the world moves away from fossil fuels, lithium, an essential component in the production of batteries, is becoming one of the most important elements on the planet. The FT travels from Chile, one of the world’s largest producers, to London to understand the problems with the lithium market — and how to fix them.

