Annalise Toberman: Wealth management’s disputed territory

Annalise Toberman – Illustration by Dan Murrell

The UK wealth management industry looks remarkably different from how it did a decade ago. Even in the past couple of years, the borders on the map have been redrawn.

New names have become quite formidable in size terms — think Titan Wealth, a private equity-powered consolidator offering investment management, fund research and financial planning, which had surpassed £16bn of assets under management at the end of 2023.

The Princely House of Liechtenstein-owned LGT Wealth Management has also made inroads, having captured over £6bn of former Abrdn Capital business last year.

The larger incumbents with long-standing private-client heritage remain leaders in size terms, the merger of Rathbones and Investec Wealth & Investment cementing a strong position. But they are challenged by other market participants gaining ground, and by competition on fronts they perhaps hadn’t been watching so closely.

Wealth management is no longer a cottage industry of stockbroking firms serving those of privileged means. Of the 211 firms we analyse, we consider nearly two-thirds to be ‘full service’ wealth managers, offering both investment management and financial advice services, while working with third-party advisers as well as directly engaging end-clients.

A combination of acquisitions and strategic decisions from high up have fuelled this transition. Certainly, consolidation can be viewed as defensive as well as offensive: there is increasingly a ‘scale to survive’ mentality. Buy or be bought.

Target markets have been re-evaluated. The mass-affluent space has become a focus of large firms that would not have prioritised it previously. Model portfolios, multi-asset solutions and technology are the means for this landgrab.

The Consumer Duty has reinforced this ongoing trend, given that — for most people — value for money and the best customer outcome are arguably found within a low-cost standardised portfolio.

Both advisers and wealth managers have driven a shift from bespoke portfolio services to on-platform model portfolio services (MPS): the latter’s assets grew at almost twice the rate of the overall wealth management market in 2023.

‘MPS-plus’

We increasingly hear talk of an ‘MPS-plus’ approach, meaning either a bit of portfolio tailoring on the fringes (such as gilt exposure) or no tailoring but access to an investment manager.

There will always be clients who value the personal touch and are willing to pay for it, but there are likely more who will happily take the fee cut and dispense with the gilded ancillary service.

It is too simplistic to say that consolidation has narrowed competition in the market, in part due to the growth of newer, adviser-focused outfits. There are new entrants in the form of dedicated MPS providers, asset managers and even institutional advice firms.

Foreign ownership of wealth managers has become more common, aided by a depreciated pound and an arguably undervalued UK stockmarket.

More game-changing mergers and acquisitions are likely

If that weren’t enough, wealth managers now need to jostle for position with consolidating advice firms, which have beefed up their in-house investment management.

An opportunity

This challenge can be turned into an opportunity: advice firms insourcing their investment proposition often rely on wealth manager partnerships to do so. In any case, firms that previously named St James’s Place as their chief rival may be rethinking their competitor set.

New battlegrounds will continue to redraw the map of UK wealth management. Intensified price competition — at least for business through third-party advisers — will continue to impact the services offered by wealth managers and encourage further drives for scale.

The Consumer Duty is an ongoing campaign, with most wealth managers continuing to review charging structures, service levels and how they do right by an ageing client base.

More game-changing mergers and acquisitions are likely — CVC’s recent bid for Hargreaves Lansdown proved as much — and some of the acquisitive firms of recent years have continued to buy up businesses in 2024.

A certainty is that wealth managers looking to stay on the map must have a strategy in place, an eye to the future and an even sharper eye on their customers.

Annalise Toberman is associate research director at Platforum. Its latest UK Wealth Management: Market Overview report is available now

This article featured in the July/August 2024 edition of Money Marketing.

If you would like to subscribe to the monthly magazine, please click here.