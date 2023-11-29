AMP has internally appointed its next chief technology officer (CTO) and executive committee member, following the resignation of Felicia Trewin last month.

The newly appointed CTO, Kavita Mistry, first joined the financial services firm in January 2023 as director of technology across its wealth, digital and enterprise platforms.

Mistry has over 20 years’ experience in various technology-related roles, specialising in financial services, including superannuation, investments, digital, data, lending and corporate applications.

Prior to her time at AMP, she was the head of enterprise technology at AustralianSuper for nearly four years, and also briefly held the role of co-acting chief technology officer.

Mistry previously held numerous senior leadership roles in technology at ANZ for more than 14 years.

Her appointment comes after a “rigorous internal selection process”, AMP described, once outgoing CTO Felicia Trewin resigned in early October.

Trewin commenced at AMP as CTO and group executive in March 2022, but will now move into a role at Medibank to lead data and technology functions.

Alexis George, AMP chief executive, was delighted to welcome Mistry into her new role.

“In her 12 months with AMP, she has proven herself to be an excellent leader with a depth of capability in leading technology transformation. She is well-placed to lead the team through this next phase of transformation as part of the executive committee,” the CEO said.

“I would like to thank Felicia Trewin, our outgoing CTO, for her focus on creating a unified technology team with a clear path forward. We wish Felicia all the best in her new role and thank her for her work reshaping the technology function and building a depth of talent.”

