Amit Shah suggests creation of large ponds in northeast, use of ISRO data for flood control

Home Minister Amit Shah on June 23 proposed creating at least 50 large ponds in the northeast to divert Brahmaputra’s water, aiding flood management and enhancing agriculture, irrigation, and tourism.

Chairing a flood management review meeting, Shah stressed the use of ISRO’s satellite imagery for better flood and water management and assessed preparations for Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs). He called for upgrading river water level forecast systems and ensuring floodgates of major dams are in good condition. Shah emphasised integrating weather, rainfall, and flood warning apps, and urged states and UTs to implement NDMA advisories.

The meeting also reviewed long-term flood mitigation measures, technological advancements, and last year’s decisions. Shah highlighted the need for effective community awareness programs and timely dissemination of lightning strike alerts. Presentations were made by IMD, CWC, NDMA, and NDRF on flood preparedness and action plans for the monsoon season.

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, and other top officials attended the meeting.