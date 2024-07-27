Amherst’s Arbor Capital acquired by a Massachusetts firm

Arbor Capital Management, an Amherst-based money management firm, has been acquired by F.L. Putnam Investment Management Co., a Massachusetts company that has been expanding by purchasing wealth management firms along the East Coast.















Arbor Capital’s co-founders, Lawrence McGowan, its president and CEO, and Gerald Cole, its chief investment officer, are remaining with the firm.

Arbor Capital has more than $950 million in assets under management from 250 clients, with a seven-person office on Corporate Parkway in Amherst. The deal closed at the end of June.

“This partnership has significant benefits for our clients from expanded investment management capabilities to in-depth financial planning services,” McGowan said.

“We place tremendous value on the expertise of the talent and firms we bring into F.L. Putnam,” said Tom Manning, F.L. Putnam’s CEO, in a statement. “Larry and Jerry have built a solid business with a strong reputation in New York, Florida and beyond. We are excited to have them join our growing team and look forward to investing further in their local markets.”

F.L. Putnam announced the Arbor Capital acquisition at the same time that it disclosed that it also has acquired two other investment firms in Massachusetts and New York City, giving it nearly $8 billion in assets under management at nine offices.

“F.L. Putnam has become an attractive destination for successful registered investment advisors to accelerate their growth and scale their businesses as we can add complementary services and solutions they do not currently offer today,” Manning said.