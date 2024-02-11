February 11, 2024
America's Top Women Wealth Advisors 2024


T

he stock market has marched higher for nearly three months thanks in part to confidence that a “soft landing” has been achieved. The Federal Reserve appears to have tamed inflation and rate cuts may be coming. Stock market rallies are never a sure thing and volatility is the new normal, so the steady hand of an experienced financial advisor is always welcome. A recent study by Fidelity reports that one of women’s “financial superpowers” is that they are more apt to stay the course during market volatility than men. The eighth annual ranking of Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors features 100 women managing cumulative assets of nearly $284 billion. Forbes’ list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses financial data and interviews candidates nominated by their firms to rank advisors.



