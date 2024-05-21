Amazon promotes Memorial Day deals early: Here’s how you can save money

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Memorial Day deals are already underway as retailers compete amid difficult times for households struggling to pay for essentials.

Amazon has once again launched holiday sales early. It’s a newfound trend online retailers use to stay competitive, but also grant loyal customers exclusive perks.

Some of the hottest sales for the holiday tend to be mattresses, furniture, and tech including TVs and home appliances like washers, and dishwashers.

Among Amazon’s holiday offers right now is the chance to browse the company’s ‘featured deals,’ search by department, and note red-colored markdown offers.

Consumers can also search by ‘Prime exclusive,’ and ‘Early Access’ options as well, plus, items under certain price points.

Why are those retailers offering discounts earlier than dates close to holidays? Ted Rossman, the senior industry analyst at Bankrate has several theories.

“One is to, kind of, get in early, because we do see that there are a lot of price-conscious customers,” said Rossman. “Let’s start the deals early and often, and see if maybe people will impulse-buy or maybe treat themselves.”

Among ways to maximize savings on Amazon include using the free 30-day trial for Prime perks, which includes 2-day shipping on eligible products.

Amazon’s less-advertised ‘outlet‘ lists overstocked items, as well as those on clearance.

‘Amazon Warehouse‘ includes pre-owned items, used products or that include opened boxes; the retailer says all products get a quality check before being sold online.

Download browser extensions to automatically find if something is cheaper than on Amazon.