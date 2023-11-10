November 10, 2023


The offices of Allianz SE in the La Defense financial district of Paris, France, on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. France’s economic outlook improved over the summer despite a surge in cases of the delta variant, suggesting an increased vaccination rate may have ended the stop-go disruption of the pandemic. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg
, Bloomberg

Stephan Kahl, Bloomberg News

(Bloomberg) — Allianz SE reported a third-quarter profit that beat analysts’ estimates as its giant bond manager Pacific Investment Management Co. continued to attract new money.

Group operating profit fell 15% to €3.47 billion ($3.7 billion), better than the €3.26 billion analysts had expected. Pimco attracted €10 billion from outside clients in the three months through September, the third straight quarter of inflows.

The company confirmed its full-year target of around €14.2 billion in profit, even as its insurance business is facing headwinds from natural catastrophe claims. 

Chief Executive Officer Oliver Baete, whose mandate was just extended through 2028, is closing in on last year’s record profit and possibly surpassing it. He has focused on smaller deals to streamline operations and stayed mostly clear of bigger acquisitions, allowing him to return billions of euros to investors through share buybacks and increasing dividends. Baete is likely to lay out new medium-term targets next year.

Third-quarter operating profit in the property-casualty insurance business fell 25%, a drop the company attributed to an “exceptionally high level of claims from natural catastrophes.” Earnings in the life-health insurance segment declined 4.9%.

Severe thunderstorms hit Europe over the summer, including hailstorms in northern Italy that resulted in record-breaking insurance payouts for the country, according to an industry report.

Pimco’s inflows were driven by fixed income strategies, after clients pulled more than €75 billion last year following a historic bond rout. Allianz Chief Financial Officer Giulio Terzariol said he expects flows to accelerate as interest rates near their peak, which makes bonds more attractive again.

“I would expect that we are going to see flows coming pretty strongly in the future”, he said in an interview on Bloomberg Television, adding that so far, investors are still staying on the sidelines.

In a potential disappointment for shareholders, the company refrained from announcing a new share buyback program as it is transitioning to a new chief financial officer. Terzariol, who held the role since 2018, is moving to Italy’s Assicurazioni Generali SpA next year. The most-recent buyback program, which started in May, is nearing completion.

“We are going to speak about our capital allocation again clearly in February,” Terzariol said. Allianz is scheduled to report full-year earnings that month. “We will continue to be very active on capital deployment moving forward,” he added.

Among the smaller deals Allianz has announced this year are the acquisition of Generali’s non-life insurer Tua Assicurazioni for €280 million, the sale of a 51% stake in Allianz Saudi Fransi and the divestment of minority stake in CPIC Fund Management Co.

–With assistance from Kriti Gupta.

(Adds Pimco flows in seventh paragraph, CFO interview)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Gamification Is Bad News for Stock Investors, Particularly if the Trading Is Free

Gamification Is Bad News for Stock Investors, Particularly if the Trading Is Free

November 10, 2023
Switching mortgage lender may NOT save you money as banks offer top rates to keep customers

Switching mortgage lender may NOT save you money as banks offer top rates to keep customers

November 10, 2023

You may have missed

AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Britain’s economy sees flat growth due to low inflation

November 10, 2023
How brands’ metaverse activities are impacting real-world sales

How brands’ metaverse activities are impacting real-world sales

November 10, 2023
Stocks fall on Powell interest rate warning: Markets fall

Stocks fall on Powell interest rate warning: Markets fall

November 10, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Global markets – World stocks fall as Fed’s Powell cuts rate’s highest bet

November 10, 2023
Zacks Market Edge Highlights: AAPL, Sony and IBM

Zacks Market Edge Highlights: AAPL, Sony and IBM

November 10, 2023
Will Bitcoin reach ,000 as the SEC approaches approval of 12 Bitcoin ETFs, or does this option provide better exposure after raising 0,000 in 48 hours?

Will Bitcoin reach $50,000 as the SEC approaches approval of 12 Bitcoin ETFs, or does this option provide better exposure after raising $200,000 in 48 hours?

November 10, 2023