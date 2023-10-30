Airline says it didn’t make money selling cancelled flights

“Due to system limitations and the sheer number of flights involved, we couldn’t remove these flights from sale automatically while also providing impacted customers with alternative flights,” Qantas said in a statement outlining its defence to the case on Monday.

“While managing this is not a problem in ‘normal times’, the sheer scale of the changes we were dealing with during this period meant that some flights remained on sale, as the ACCC case flags, for 48 hours or more after they were cancelled.”

But Qantas admitted that some “of the longer delays were due to human error and process failures”.

In August, ACCC chairwoman Gina Cass-Gottlieb said the watchdog would make an assessment of how much Qantas gained financially from the flight sales, as well as losses and other hardship caused to customers by the cancellations.

But Qantas disputed that the cancellations brought a commercial benefit to the airline.

“This was not done for commercial advantage. All customers who booked a flight that was cancelled were offered an alternative flight as close as possible to their nominated time for no extra cost, or a full refund,” Qantas said.

Borders in flux

In explaining why only Qantas was caught up in the ACCC’s misleading and deceptive conduct allegations, it said it was the only Australian airline flying internationally at that time “and the level of uncertainty and upheaval was greatest on international routes”.

“International borders were experiencing far more flux and there were unexpected delays to bringing long-range aircraft to fly overseas routes back into service,” Qantas said.

The cancellation numbers alleged by the ACCC are triple those reported as part of the Bureau of Infrastructure Transport and Research Economics.

“We allege that Qantas made many of these cancellations for reasons that were within its control, such as network optimisation including in response to shifts in consumer demand, route withdrawals or retention of take-off and landing slots at certain airports,” Ms Cass-Gottlieb said at the time.

In one example, ticket holders for Qantas flight QF93 from Melbourne to Los Angeles on May 6 last year were notified of the cancellation two days before the scheduled departure and four days after it was cancelled.

One customer was provided with a replacement flight a day before their original departure date, which was communicated only by the Qantas app. As a result, the customer had to change connecting flights and had a 15-hour layover in Los Angeles, which left them $600 out of pocket.