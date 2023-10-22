Airbnb cleaner and TikTok user saves as much as $2,400 in food bills a year by taking home guest's leftovers

An Airbnb cleaner has shared her clever (and sustainable) way of saving money on food.

Diana Cruz, a professional Airbnb cleaner in Florida, has shared an unexpected perk of the job – free food.

Cruz has been cleaning homes for five years, and is able to save a couple of thousand dollars a year by taking home people’s leftover items.

From beer and eggs, to butter and washing detergent, Cruz takes home the things guests leave so it doesn’t go to waste.

Cruz documents a lot of her cleaning on TikTok, and in a recent video she shared some of the bits from her latest haul.

Some of her content has generated tens of thousands of views on the video sharing platform.

Cruz, 29, was able to home a host of goodies, including diet soda cans, butter, tomatoes, black beans and garlic.

Meanwhile, in the freezer she found some pizza rolls, two ice cream tubs, a pizza and mozzarella sticks; many of which were unopened.

“Not bad at all,” she said in the video.

In another video shared to her TikTok page, Cruz was able to get her hands on two unopened boxes of high-end burgers – which retail at $30 each at Walmart – as well as some beers and wine.

Diana has been cleaning homes for 5 years. Credits: TikTok/@deetakesovercleaning

She also took home yet more eggs, something Cruz says is ‘the least thing I have to worry about when grocery shopping’.

After sharing her clips online, fellow cleaners have shared their own experiences of what they manage to take home with them.

“I clean short term rentals and at one point I had 6 pounds of bacon and 4 pounds of butter in my freezer,” laughed one TikToker.

“I clean airbnbs too.. I have a life supply of butter and eggs,” added another.

Cruz has since chatted to Insider about her hauls, and said that she can save as much as $200 a month on food bills.

The TikToker often documents her hauls online. Credit: TikTok/@deetakesovercleaning

She said: “Let me tell you, eggs are still kind of expensive, but when everything was going crazy with eggs, that helped us so much because we never had to buy them.”

But she doesn’t keep it all to herself; because Cruz and her family don’t drink much booze, she’ll often gift the alcohol she finds to her neighbors or other family members.