December 11, 2023
AI Won’t Make You Rich, They Lied | by Ryan Owens | Dec, 2023


There is a reason they are on YouTube selling courses and e-books and not making $10k/week doing what they are talking about.

Yeah, I know what those influencers told you, but it isn’t true. AI can assist you with all kinds of economically valuable tasks — this is true, but it won’t do all of the work. Unfortunately, if you don’t have access to capabilities that few others have access to, why would someone pay you? Are you cheaper than access to the model or tool?

If everyone can do it, you are going to have a hard time monetizing it. I don’t care what it is. Sure, you can find ways to make some money from easy tasks, maybe you will sell a few AI generated images, but at best you’ve got beer money. Unless you are adding value, profiting off of AI is a pipe dream.

Don’t lose hope though, you can absolutely make great money using AI. How? By doing things that others are not. You don’t have to come up with a unique idea, but it helps — you just have to be willing to put in the effort.

OK, so where do you start? Start with skills you already have, or ones you’d like to learn. Many people I know have a hard time thinking of marketable skills they possess, but I can promise you that you have at least one economically valuable skill. Let’s start with an exercise.

Sit down and write down things that you are good at and some skills you’d like to develop. Worry about trimming the list down later, for now include anything you can think of. Do you cook a dish that friends and family love? Are you efficient with spreadsheet software? Can you color in the lines really well? These are all skills that are either directly applicable or are transferable to various ‘jobs’.

Keep writing that list after your initial brainstorming session, keep adding items as you go about your life, give it a few days at least. Honestly, this is more effort than most are willing to put in, and that is the theme here. You don’t have to pour your heart and soul into every task, but doing it better than most will make a difference.

OK, you’ve got a list of miscellaneous skills, what now? Brainstorm ways you can use them to make money, and this is a great time to start using AI chatbots. Talk to whichever model you want, but I’d suggest having these conversations with at least a couple of them. Just tell them that you want to brainstorm ways to monetize your abilities, list said abilities and be open to…



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

First chief executive named to lead CSLR regime

Platinum appoints new CEO | Money Management

December 11, 2023
Simple dryer trick will save you $66 on energy bills

Simple dryer trick will save you $66 on energy bills

December 11, 2023

You may have missed

SOL price (Solana) signals short-term top, here are key supports to watch

SOL price (Solana) signals short-term top, here are key supports to watch

December 11, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Culture Re: Visualization: Unprecedented Representation in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

December 11, 2023
Shari Redstone is reportedly in talks to sell Skydance to Paramount parent

Shari Redstone is reportedly in talks to sell Skydance to Paramount parent

December 11, 2023
With 62% institutional ownership, Insignia Financial Limited (ASX:IFL) is a favorite among the majors

Public companies own 36% of New Energy One Acquisition Corporation PLC (LON:NEOA), but individual investors control 53% of the company’s shares.

December 11, 2023
CM Energy led consortium wins US$163.8 million order for oil rig moderation and O&M services in Mexico

CM Energy led consortium wins US$163.8 million order for oil rig moderation and O&M services in Mexico

December 11, 2023
UK house prices to fall in 2024, Rightmove predicts

UK house prices to fall in 2024, Rightmove predicts

December 11, 2023