AI Won’t Make You Rich, They Lied | by Ryan Owens | Dec, 2023

There is a reason they are on YouTube selling courses and e-books and not making $10k/week doing what they are talking about.

Yeah, I know what those influencers told you, but it isn’t true. AI can assist you with all kinds of economically valuable tasks — this is true, but it won’t do all of the work. Unfortunately, if you don’t have access to capabilities that few others have access to, why would someone pay you? Are you cheaper than access to the model or tool?

If everyone can do it, you are going to have a hard time monetizing it. I don’t care what it is. Sure, you can find ways to make some money from easy tasks, maybe you will sell a few AI generated images, but at best you’ve got beer money. Unless you are adding value, profiting off of AI is a pipe dream.

Don’t lose hope though, you can absolutely make great money using AI. How? By doing things that others are not. You don’t have to come up with a unique idea, but it helps — you just have to be willing to put in the effort.

OK, so where do you start? Start with skills you already have, or ones you’d like to learn. Many people I know have a hard time thinking of marketable skills they possess, but I can promise you that you have at least one economically valuable skill. Let’s start with an exercise.

Sit down and write down things that you are good at and some skills you’d like to develop. Worry about trimming the list down later, for now include anything you can think of. Do you cook a dish that friends and family love? Are you efficient with spreadsheet software? Can you color in the lines really well? These are all skills that are either directly applicable or are transferable to various ‘jobs’.

Keep writing that list after your initial brainstorming session, keep adding items as you go about your life, give it a few days at least. Honestly, this is more effort than most are willing to put in, and that is the theme here. You don’t have to pour your heart and soul into every task, but doing it better than most will make a difference.

OK, you’ve got a list of miscellaneous skills, what now? Brainstorm ways you can use them to make money, and this is a great time to start using AI chatbots. Talk to whichever model you want, but I’d suggest having these conversations with at least a couple of them. Just tell them that you want to brainstorm ways to monetize your abilities, list said abilities and be open to…