‘AI Negotiation’ chatbot Nibble helps shoppers save money by negotiating a new price

The art of price negotiation used to be a big part of buying anything, where the listed or stated price for something marked the beginning of a back-and-forth between retailer and customer. In some countries, negotiating or haggling is a part of buying something and expected.

AI is bringing the art of price negotiation to online shopping.

Even so, I wasn’t expecting to see that there’s already an AI Negotiation chatbot that can be plugged into online shopping portals to simulate the ancient art of haggling. The generative AI is called Nibble, and it’s described as “the world’s most experienced AI negotiation platform, creating win-win outcomes at scale.”

The official site for Nibble states that over 200 organizations currently utilize AI and handle deals worth up to six figures. It works as expected: an AI chatbot where you can ask for a better deal. The fun or dystopian part (depending on your general take on AI popping up everywhere) is that Nibble talks precisely like a pushy salesperson.

I came across Nibble on X, where user George McGowan posted about their experience buying a mattress online. In addition to the usual ‘Add to Cart’ button, he noticed an additional one for ‘Negotiate,’ which prompted an exchange with Nibble, where he saved 8% on the listed price.

Nibble began the negotiation by dropping the price slightly because “you seem nice.” The entire exchange is quite amusing. Nibble balks at a low-ball offer by keeping the exchange light by responding with, “There are low offers, and then there’s… That.” As the negotiation went on (and George tried obvious prompt hacks), Nibble began to talk up the mattress being sold, and at face value, the exchange looked like a realistic back-and-forth to try and negotiate a better price.

The post on X has garnered the attention of millions, with some claiming to have hacked Nibble to obtain a 99.9% discount on items. This has led the company behind Nibble to confirm that people have tried to hack Nibble to get a 99% discount, but they have yet to succeed.

Image credit: X/@GjMcGowan

As for the controversy surrounding AI haggling, Nibble Technology writes, “AI negotiations can empower customers and brands to talk to each other one-on-one at scale. Customers don’t need to wait for the sales – AI negotiation gives them agency and their voice is heard by the brand.”