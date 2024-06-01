AI has taken over grocery shopping — and helping save money stealthily

Gone are the days of having to scribble down must-gets like eggs, milk and butter from the grocery store.

Artificial intelligence’s got the list — and more — covered at supermarkets.

From smart carts that take the brainwork out of budgeting to technology that enables folks to purchase food with their faces, AI is sweeping the aisles — and in some marts, literally.

And in stores, this new tech is helping city dwellers save money with a few taps of a screen.

Grocery stores in the tri-state area began rolling out Instacart Caper Carts — grocery wagons powered by science and created by New York-based software developers — earlier this year, and while it’s been largely a novelty for tech-savvy shoppers, there are built-in features to save on weekly grocery hauls and help stay on budget.

The Post gave the gadget a go right in Manhattan’s backyard at the ShopRite of Hoboken and discovered by simply opting for an AI-powered cart — only a little bulkier and harder to maneuver — over a standard cart, there’s $10 off from the get-go.

Caper Carts and other AI-powered technologies are taking over the grocery shopping experience. Tamara Beckwith/N.Y Post

Saving dough

The cart’s computerized contraption has automatic discount features that shaved off $10 from my $53 bill — a much-appreciated savings amid the ongoing inflation crisis.

There’s also a “spin the wheel” feature on the chariot’s digital screen display that gives market-goers a fun “Wheel of Fortune”-like experience, granting patrons the chance to win between $2, $5 and $10 off of their bill depending on the luck of the spin.

Longtime ShopRite shoppers can enter their “price plus” membership numbers into the on-cart computer to upload digital coupons, discover weekly discounts and get recommended deals.

The smart carts aid shoppers with staying on budget, discovering store discounts, keeping track of their shopping lists, calculating their totals and checking out. Tamara Beckwith/N.Y Post

Rachel Burns, 22, from Poughkeepsie, and her boyfriend saved over $13 on their $116 total thanks to discounts offered through the sophisticated wheeler.

“The AI cart is so much better than traditional carts,” she told The Post. “We always scroll through all of the coupons that we wouldn’t have known about if they weren’t right there on the cart.”

“It’s definitely been a money saver.”

Amanda Gibbs, a real estate agent from Ohio, said the contraption kept her up to date on “coupons, store specials and how much I’m spending,” while giving it a test drive at a Kroger in Cincinnati. The blond enjoyed $29.49 in savings thanks to the money-conscious cart.

And shoppers are catching onto the money-saving hacks hiding in the high-tech trollies — deployed locally at a Fairway Market in Kips Bay, as well as a few ShopRites in New Jersey and Staten Island.

“I have lines of customers waiting for one of the carts to become available before they start shopping,” ShopRite store manager Tony Castelli told The Post. “They’re so convenient.”

Grocery games

Theresa Larsen, Director of E-commerce for the ShopRite of Hoboken, says the Caper Carts have made food shopping less laborious and more playful.

“AI makes grocery shopping fun,” she tells The Post. “It gamifies the experience.”

Grocers are reportedly gearing up to introduce AI technologies into almost all aspects of supermarket shopping by 2025. Tamara Beckwith/N.Y Post

Outfitted with an LED touch screen, sensors and cameras, the cart identifies, scans, weighs and calculates the cost of each item placed inside its carriage.

The base of the wagon doubles as a scale that can hold around 50 pounds.

The cart’s mechanics also keep track of the shopper’s grocery list, enabling folks to quickly snag items off shelves, take advantage of in-store rewards — and stay on budget.

However, while strolling the aisles, I also discovered that Caper wasn’t the only bot on the block at ShopRite of Hoboken.

“Tally,” a fully autonomous inventory robot, roves through the food mart, too, canning shelves for missing, misplaced and mispriced products. The android, featuring a pair of blinking eyes, structurally resembles the band of cleaning bots that were given janitorial duties at grocery shops during the pandemic.

Grace’s Caper Cart was met by another AI advent known as “Tally,” which patrols grocery aisles for out of stock items. Tamara Beckwith/N.Y Post

Convenience is key

Beyond feeling like something out of “The Jetsons,” the high-tech trollies can also act as their own self-checkout. Rather than unloading products onto the conveyor belt, cashiers scan a Caper Cart user’s display screen for the grand total.

Shoppers can either pay at the register or electronically through the cart, though not all Caper Carts are e-pay compatible just yet.

While transactions with a Caper cart are generally hassle-free, it’s not quite as effortless as new biometric payment technology from PopID. The software development company is rolling out AI that allows folks to pay for goods through facial recognition.

It’s eerily similar to the palm-payment science, Amazon One, that enables Whole Foods customers in NYC and beyond to pay with their bare hands.

Ahmed Beshry, a co-founder of Caper, says AI is likely to continue rising as the supermarket’s employee of the future.

“Convenience, saving money and not having to wait in long lines are all benefits of technology,” Beshry, 30, from Long Island City, told The Post. “It really enhances the in-store ecosystem.”

Innovation in aisle 7

And as AI continues revolutionizing once-exclusively human experiences, like dating and dying, grocers nationwide are getting with the programming.

The AI-powered exit technology at Sam’s Clubs has already begun improving customer experiences at locations across the US. Sam’s Club

Recent research led by the Food Industry Association revealed that supermarket execs plan to increase their AI spending by 400% by 2025. The boost in bots is expected to deliver $113 billion in operational efficiency and new revenue opportunities for grocers.

The findings also noted that 73% of mart magnates hope to embed AI capabilities into nearly all store equipment in the coming year — virtually eliminating customer complaints, queries and confusion.

Todd Garner, chief product officer at Sam’s Club, says the chain is using AI to resolve a top pain for its members-only clientele: waiting in receipt-verification lines at exits.

Rather than waiting in long lines at exits, Sam’s Club customers can expect AI to check their carts and receipts for speedier store departures. Sam’s Club

“After a member completes payment at a register or via Scan & Go,” said Garner, “a combination of computer vision and digital technologies captures images of their cart and verifies payment of each item.”

Since debuting the automated machinery at 120 Sam’s Clubs across the US in January, Garner says exiting times have improved by 23% — because after all, time is money.

The AI is set to debut at all 600 clubs by the end of the year.

“The innovation not only streamlines the member’s exit,” he added, “but also allows [store associates] to assist members, ensuring they have an enjoyable shopping experience.”

Discounts and deals accessible via the AI cart have helped customers save money amid inflation. Tamara Beckwith/N.Y Post

However, food retailers aren’t limiting the mechanics to the things that make market runs a breeze. They’re also relying on robotics to flag robbers.

“We use predictive analysis AI to monitor all the data being scanned at our registers,” Eric White, director of communications at Redner’s Markets, tells The Post.

Anti-theft software recently aided the Pennsylvania-based grocery chain in spotting a shoplifter who allegedly swiped $5,000 in goods.

“If we can curb losses by catching the dishonest people [through AI],” said White, “it keeps our prices low for our valued and honest guests.”