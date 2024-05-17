Agora nets $34 million Series B for real estate investment management platform

Fintech startup Agora, which develops real estate investment management solutions, announced on Thursday that it has completed a $34 million Series B funding round, led by Israel-based growth fund Qumra Capital, along with Insight Partners and Aleph. Agora took its total funding to date to $63 million.

“The company’s valuation more than doubled from our previous round,” co-founder and CEO Bar Mor told Calcalist, adding that a small portion of the round will go towards secondary deals.

Agora was founded in 2019 by Bar Mor, CEO, Lior Dolinski, CPO, and Noam Kahan, CTO, who met during their army service in the IDF’s 8200 Unit. Agora currently employs 110 people. According to the company, its revenue has grown three-fold year-over-year.

Agora’s solutions include tech-enabled financial services, including expert tax, bookkeeping, and international money transfer services. While Agora presently operates predominantly in North America, Europe, and Israel, the company plans to broaden its presence to additional markets, including Central and South America and Australia.

“This funding will empower us to expand our company, allocate resources towards research and development, particularly in operational and financial services such as payments, tax, IRA investments, and liquidity solutions, and continue building the best real estate investment experience in the market,” added Mor.