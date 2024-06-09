Age is Just a Number. See How Joan Payden Built A $700 Million Fortune At 92

Determined to find a new path, Payden entered the financial sector. She secured a junior associate position at Merrill Lynch, though she started at a lower salary because she didn’t know the difference between a bond and a stock. A few years later, she moved to Los Angeles and joined Scudder, Stevens & Clark, a top money management firm. After multiple attempts, she became the firm’s first female partner, despite missing out on promotion once because she couldn’t attend a men-only golf meeting.