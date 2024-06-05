Advice firm buys Worcester-based financial management firm

MPA Financial Management has bought Worcester-based firm Suckling Waddington and Partners as part of its long-term, strategic succession plan.

SWP has been an appointed representative of MPA since 2018 following partner Alan Poole’s retirement from the business and the initial purchase of his 50 per cent share by MPA.

The final acquisition comes as outgoing SWP partner Gary Cowley commences his retirement, having sold his remaining 50 per cent stake in the business to MPA.

MPA managing director, Phil McGovern, said: “We have been partners with Cowley and SWP for over five years and they have always been a joy to work with.

“Both our companies share the same core values centered on trust and delivering the best possible advice to clients – and that will never change.

“MPA is committed to keeping the SWP brand and team in Worcester for many years to come, so it is very much business as usual.

“We are already investing in SWP’s office, with new equipment and ongoing staff training, and are proud of our growing team of specialist advisers and support staff who will continue to serve our loyal clients to ensure they achieve their financial goals.”

MPA currently manages over £800mn in investments on behalf of clients and has a team of over 30 staff based at its head office in Henley-in-Arden in Warwickshire.

Additionally, SWP has been providing wealth management services in Worcester for over 50 years.

The SWP team will remain in Worcester and will continue to work with its local client base, many of whom have been with the company for generations.

