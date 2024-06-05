June 5, 2024


MPA Financial Management has bought Worcester-based firm Suckling Waddington and Partners as part of its long-term, strategic succession plan.

SWP has been an appointed representative of MPA since 2018 following partner Alan Poole’s retirement from the business and the initial purchase of his 50 per cent share by MPA.

The final acquisition comes as outgoing SWP partner Gary Cowley commences his retirement, having sold his remaining 50 per cent stake in the business to MPA.

MPA managing director, Phil McGovern, said: “We have been partners with Cowley and SWP for over five years and they have always been a joy to work with.

“Both our companies share the same core values centered on trust and delivering the best possible advice to clients – and that will never change.

“MPA is committed to keeping the SWP brand and team in Worcester for many years to come, so it is very much business as usual.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Best Savings Accounts For Kids June 2024

Best Savings Accounts For Kids June 2024

June 5, 2024
Bank of Canada Rate Cut: How It Alters The Housing Market

Bank of Canada Rate Cut: How It Alters The Housing Market

June 5, 2024

You may have missed

How to Secure Unbiased Financial Advice as an Entrepreneur

June 5, 2024

Advice firm buys Worcester-based financial management firm

June 5, 2024

Expand Your Communications with This $20 French Class Subscription

June 5, 2024
Best Savings Accounts For Kids June 2024

Best Savings Accounts For Kids June 2024

June 5, 2024

Zac’s Sweet Shop: Side Hustle to Business Projecting $1M

June 5, 2024
Bank of Canada Rate Cut: How It Alters The Housing Market

Bank of Canada Rate Cut: How It Alters The Housing Market

June 5, 2024